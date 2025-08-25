Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Gaza have killed at least 15 people, including journalists, Palestinian health officials have said.

Three journalistswere killed in the strikes, according to officials. This includes cameraman Hussam al-Masri who worked for Reutersm and photographer Mohammed Salama who worked for Al Jazeera, was also killed, the news networks confirmed.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, also contracted by Reuters, was injured.

A rescue workers was also among those killed, health officials added.

The victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike with one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived, the ministry said.

Khaled Al Serr, a Palestinian surgeon who works at the hospital, told The Independent that the bombing hit “the main building, the surgical building.

“The civil defence forces and also the paramedics rushed to the area of the bombing to evacuate the injured,” he added. “During the evacuation, we were standing in front of the building looking to work by starting to receive cases to the emergency department from the bombing.

“We were surprised by another bombing to the same spot.”

A live video feed from the hospital by Reuters, operatid by al-Mastri, suddenly shut down at the moment of the initial strike.

Nasser Hospital, based in Khan Younis is the largest in southern Gaza. It has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.

The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office both had no immediate comment regarding the strikes.

Israel announced it had begun the first steps of its ground offensive on Gaza City on Thursday, with an IDF spokesperson declaring plans to “deepen the attack on Hamas in Gaza City, a stronghold of governmental and military terror for the terrorist organization” following a clash with the organisation in Khan Younis on Wednesday.

More than 240 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since the war started on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Journalist Syndicate.

The latest strike comes weeks after the world expressed shock as six journalists, including prominent Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al Sharif, were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

It targeted a tent where the journalists were sheltering at the Al Shifa medical complex in Gaza City, hospital director Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya told The Independent.

