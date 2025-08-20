Israeli military will call up 60,000 reservists as it plans new phase of war in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Israeli military is calling up to 60,000 reservists for a new offensive in Gaza City and other heavily populated areas of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

A siege on Gaza City is the first part of plans approved by Israel’s security cabinet to take full military control of Gaza and force the entire 2.3 million population south.

An official said tens of thousands of reservists will be called up in the next month, doubling the current number to 120,000. It remains unclear when the operation will begin.

open image in gallery Palestinians inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house, in Gaza City ( Reuters )

Around 75 per cent of Gaza is already largely destroyed and controlled by Israel. A wider offensive would force more people to flee and further disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid as experts say the territory is at imminent risk of famine.

Israel’s plans have also sparked internal controversy, with families of the remaining hostages fearing another military escalation could doom their loved ones, while former senior security officials say there is little to be gained militarily.

Last week, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will first allow civilians to leave the battle zones before forces move in on Gaza City, which he described as one of Hamas’ last two remaining strongholds.

open image in gallery The planned offensive has triggered backlash across the world and in Israel ( Reuters )

Earlier this week, Hamas accepted a new ceasefire proposal from Arab mediators, which would include a 60-day truce and the release of half of the remaining hostages. A total of 50 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza, with only 20 thought to still be alive, out of the 250 taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

A source close to the talks told Reuters that, unlike previous rounds, Hamas accepted the proposal with no further demands. Neither Israel nor the United States have yet responded to the offer.

open image in gallery ( Alicja Hagopian )

Mr Netanyahu’s planned offensive has triggered global outrage, with UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer saying it will “only bring more bloodshed” just hours after the initial announcement.

UN human rights chief, Volker Türk, said it will lead to “more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes”.

Civilians in Gaza described how they need “a miracle to save us”, and the families of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas called it “a colossal catastrophe for both the hostages and our soldiers”.

open image in gallery Israel’s widening offensive unfolds while Gaza is grappling with severe famine due to an Israeli blockade ( AP )

Mr Netanyahu’s office said its five main goals are: Israel’s security control of the entire Strip, disarming Hamas, returning the hostages, demilitarisation of Gaza, and “the establishment of an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”.

In practice, sources briefed on the discussion said the Israeli military plans to begin “gradually” at first – ordering the population of Gaza City to move and corral south of the tiny 25-mile enclave.

The focus of the initial military offensive will be carried out by the symbolic date of 7 October 2025, after which a siege will be imposed on Gaza City and army forces “will manoeuvre in it”, according to Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.

open image in gallery More than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry ( AFP/Getty )

Meanwhile, the people of Gaza are grappling with severe food shortages due to an Israeli blockade. More than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel’s military struck Gaza City's eastern suburbs overnight in a bombardment which Gaza health authorities said killed at least 19 people.

“This time if there is no deal, I am afraid we will all die,” father-of-four Samir Abu Basel said. “To die here or die wherever they would push us to, all the same. We have lost faith in this world, in our leaders, too.”