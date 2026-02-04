Trump-Iran live updates: US military shoots down Iranian drone in Arabian Sea
The incident came ahead of planned talks between Iran and the United States
The US on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said.
The incident came as diplomats sought to arrange nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. President Donald Trump had warned that with US warships heading toward Iran, "bad things" would probably happen if a deal could not be reached.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the US had shot down an Iranian drone, to Fox News on Tuesday. She added that talks with Iran later this week are still scheduled to take place, she added during an interview on the 'America Reports' program.
An Iranian Shahed-139 drone flew towards the carrier “with unclear intent” and was shot down by an F-35 US fighter jet, the US military said.
Turkey working to ensure talks between US and Iran
Turkey has been working behind the scenes to make the talks happen there later this week as US envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling in the region.
A Turkish official later said the location of talks was uncertain but that Turkey was ready to support the process. Foreign ministers from Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been invited to attend the talks, if they happen, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have permission to speak to journalists.
But whether Iran and the US. can reach an agreement remains to be seen, particularly as US president Donald Trump now has included Iran's nuclear program in a list of demands from Tehran in any talks. Trump ordered the bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in June.
On Tuesday, Araghchi spoke by phone with his counterparts from Oman, Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait, but did not mention a possible venue.
Karoline Leavitt says Iran talks are still on
On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that, despite events in the Gulf, talks with Iran were still scheduled for later in the week.
"I just spoke with special envoy [Steve] Witkoff, and these talks as of right now are still scheduled," she told reporters.
She said that President Trump is “always wanting to pursue diplomacy first, but obviously it takes two to tango."
Iran's foreign minister instructed to pursue 'fair and equitable negotations'
Iran's president said Tuesday he instructed the country's foreign minister to "pursue fair and equitable negotiations" with the United States, the first clear sign from Tehran it wants to try to negotiate as tensions remain high with Washington after the Mideast country's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month.
The announcement came as a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching an American aircraft carrier early Tuesday morning. The Iranian Mission to the UN did not immediately comment on the incident. The US military announced the downing of the drone on Tuesday evening.
Iran says 'media games' should stop around meeting with US
Iran has said the location and timing of talks with the US are not complicated issues and shouldn’t be used as a “pretext for media games”.
The country said that Turkey, Oman and other countries in the region have all expressed readiness to host the talks.
Iran has said it appreciates all friendly countries making an effort to help create the conditions for the formation of a diplomatic process.
Trump must proceed with caution on Iran
Iranian drone completed surveillance mission in international waters, Iranian media say
An Iranian drone completed a "surveillance mission in international waters," Iranian media including the semi-official Fars news agency said on Tuesday.
The US military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the US military said earlier.
