Iran-Trump latest: Two explosions leave five dead as regime denies military leader targeted
US military assets are gathering in the Middle East ahead of a possible strike
Iran was rocked by two explosions on Saturday as officials rushed to deny that an assassination attempt had taken place.
Four people were killed in a gas explosion at a residential building in Ahvaz, in the west of the country, according to the state-run Tehran Times. It was unclear what had caused the blast.
One person was killed and 14 were injured as a second detonation shook the southern port of Bandar Abbas.
Initial reports claiming the Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion were "completely false", the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.
Two unnamed Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel was not involved in either blast, at a time of heightened tension between Iran, the US and Israel.
Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian said earlier on Saturday that Israel, the US and European leaders had incited recent unrest in Iran and provided people with the means to "tear the nation apart”.
Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi nonetheless said Iran was open to talks with the US, provided they were “fair and equitable”, after Donald Trump told them to make a deal or face the consequences, as he moved a “massive armada” to the region.
In pictures: Damage after an explosion in a building in Bandar Abbas
Breaking: Explosion reported at Iranian port
An explosion occurred at Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, Iranian media reported, without giving a cause for the blast.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency said that social media reports alleging that a Revolutionary Guard navy commander was targeted in the explosion were "completely false".
Iranian media said the blast was being investigated but gave no further information. Iranian authorities could not immediately be contacted for comment.
The port of Bandar Abbas lies on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway between Iran and Oman which handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil.
US approves massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and Israel amid rising tensions with Iran
The Trump administration approved the $9bn sale of Patriot defence missiles to Saudi Arabia and another series of weapons sales totalling $6.67bn to Israel yesterday amid escalating tensions with Iran.
The Saudi kingdom plans to buy 730 Patriot missiles from Washington, according to the US state department.
The sale to Israel includes 30 Apache attack helicopters equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting gear, the state department said.
American allies in Middle East call for restraint on both sides
US allies in the Middle East are reportedly urging both Tehran and Washington to exercise restraint as president Donald Trump announced the buildup of naval assets closer to Iran.
The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Oman and Qatar are all making the case with both the US and Iran that escalation by either side could destabilise the entire region, ABC News reported citing an Arab diplomat familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabia's defence minister Khalid bin Salman posted on X that he discussed “efforts to advance regional and global peace and stability” yesterday.
That came after Trump threatened impending US military action against Iran, stating that his "armada" in the Gulf was "even larger than what we had in Venezuela".
“Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that’s good. If we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens," the American president said.
US warns Iran as Tehran announces naval exercise in Strait of Hormuz
The US warned Iran that it “will not tolerate unsafe” actions in the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran announced a two-day live-fire naval exercise there.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) urged the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to conduct its naval exercise "in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic".
"Any unsafe and unprofessional behaviour near US forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilisation," CENTCOM said in a statement.
"We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions, including overflight of US military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of US military assets when intentions are unclear, high-speed boat approaches on a collision course with US military vessels, or weapons trained at US forces," it said.
US approves arms sales worth over $15bn to Middle East allies
The Trump administration has approved a massive new series of arms sales to Israel totalling $6.67 billion and to Saudi Arabia worth $9 billion.
The State Department announced the sales to America's allies in the Middle East late Friday as tensions rise in the region over the possibility of US military strikes on Iran.
They were made public after the department notified Congress of its approval of the sales earlier Friday.
The sales also come as president Donald Trump pushes ahead with his ceasefire plan for Gaza that is intended to end the Israel-Hamas conflict and reconstruct the Palestinian territory after two years of war left it devastated, with tens of thousands dead.
While the ceasefire has largely held, big challenges await in its next phases, including the deployment of an international security force to supervise the deal and the difficult process of disarming Hamas.
