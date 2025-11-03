Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Bel Trew, The Independent’s chief international correspondent.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

Just two weeks after Donald Trump declared a “new dawn” for the Middle East at his Gaza peace summit, that promise has almost entirely unravelled. The ceasefire – hailed as the foundation of a lasting peace deal – has teetered on the brink of collapse, with airstrikes, reprisals and accusations of violations on both sides.

I’ve been covering the Israel–Gaza conflict for the past two years, reporting from Gaza, Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank, speaking directly to those whose lives have been torn apart by violence.

Before that, I spent more than a decade reporting from across the Middle East – from the uprisings in Egypt and Libya to the wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen – bringing readers the human stories behind the headlines.

I recently wrote about how the region feels trapped in an “ever-violent Groundhog Day” – where the same leaders, the same promises, and the same patterns of bloodshed repeat, decade after decade.

From Sharm el-Sheikh in 2014 to today, the same questions remain unanswered: Palestinian self-determination, Israeli occupation, accountability under international law, and how to build a peace that is fair and sustainable for all.

Now, with tensions rising once again and the US scrambling to preserve its fragile deal, the question is what – if anything – is possible under the current framework.

Join me for a Q&A at 4pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November to discuss what’s really happening on the ground, and what can break this cycle of slaughter, violence and injustice.

Submit your questions in advance using the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to participate. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question right away – some may be hidden until the Q&A starts.