Israel-Gaza latest: Trump backs Netanyahu’s order to ‘hit back’ at Hamas with 26 dead and ceasefire in tatters
Israel accuses Hamas of breaching the truce by attacking Netanyahu’s forces
Donald Trump has backed Israel’s deadly strikes in Gaza that have killed at least 26 people, saying it has the right to “hit back” against Hamas.
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had ordered immediate “powerful attacks” after claiming Hamas had attacked Israeli forces in an area of the enclave under Israeli control.
At least 26 people were killed in the Israeli strikes, including four in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood and five in a car targeted in Khan Younis, health authorities said. Trump, who has arrived in South Korea, insisted the fragile US-brokered ceasefire remained in tact and that "nothing is going to jeopardise" it.
He defended Netanyahu's actions, saying: "They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," he added.
Trump warned: “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated.”
JD Vance says the ceasefire is still holding as Israel attacks Gaza
US Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire is still holding despite Israel’s attacks on Gaza on Tuesday.
"The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," he told reporters.
"We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier.
“We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President's peace is going to hold despite that."
Military officials accused Hamas of opening fire on Israeli troops on Tuesday, which prompted its attack.
Hamas has denied any involvement.
'IDF will respond' to Hamas with great force, says defence minister
Israeli defence minister, Israel Katz, said Hamas “will pay a heavy price” for attacking IDF soldiers in Rafah on Tuesday, and for “violating the agreement to return the fallen hostages.”
"The attack on IDF soldiers in Gaza today by the Hamas terrorist organisation is crossing a bright red line to which the IDF will respond with great force.
"Hamas will pay with compound interest for attacking the soldiers and violating the agreement to return the fallen hostages," Katz says.
Hamas said it has no connection to the attack.
An Israeli military official said Israeli troops returned fire after being shot at in the southern city of Rafah.
Trump says Israel has right to 'hit back'
US president Donald Trump said this morning that the Gaza ceasefire was not at risk of being jeopardised after deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza that local authorities said killed at least 26 people.
"Nothing is going to jeopardise" the ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Trump said in South Korea.
"They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," he added.
Hamas accused of breaching ceasefire agreement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered military to carry out “powerful” attacks on Gaza shortly after Israeli officials accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Earlier today, Israel said Hamas opened fire on troops in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is under Israeli control. Hamas has denied any connection to the attack.
Netanyahu also accused Hamas of breaching the deal after it returned the additional remains of hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had already been recovered and buried in 2023.
Explosions seen over Gaza night sky, after Netanyahu said he ordered 'powerful strikes'
Death toll reaches 19 in Gaza
At least 19 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s strikes, according to local health authorities.
The death toll includes four people who were killed in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood and five in a car in Khan Younis.
In pictures: Dozens of Gazans injured as Israel launches airstrikes
Recap: Israel launches attack on Gaza after accusing Hamas of breaching ceasefire
Israel launched an attack on Gaza on Tuesday evening after it accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal.
Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his military to carry out the strikes shortly after Israeli officials condemned Hamas for opening fire on troops in southern Gaza. Hamas has refuted having any involvement.
The attacks also come after Hamas handed over the additional remains of a hostage returned in 2023.
At least nine people have died in the strikes, including four in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood and five in a car targeted in Khan Younis.
Red Cross says it's 'unacceptable' that fake recovery was staged by Hamas
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has condemned Hamas for allegedly staging the recovery of a hostage’s body after Israel released footage that claims to show Hamas burying the body in the ground before calling in ICRC teams.
ICRC said it was "not aware that a deceased person had been placed there prior to their arrival, as seen in the footage”.
It added in a statement: "Our role as neutral intermediary does not include unearthing of the bodies of the deceased. Our team only observed what appeared to be the recovery of remains without prior knowledge of the circumstances leading up to it.
"It is unacceptable that a fake recovery was staged, when so much depends on this agreement being upheld and when so many families are still anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.”
Hamas has called the allegations “baseless”.
Death toll reaches nine
The number of people killed has risen to nine, according to local Palestinian health authorities.
The toll included four people in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood and five in a car targeted in Khan Younis.
