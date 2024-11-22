Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Australian teenager Holly Bowles has become the sixth person to die from suspected methanol poisoning after travelling in Laos.

The 19-year-old’s death in a Thai hospital was confirmed in an Australian government statement this morning and comes a day after her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, died from the same incident in the riverside party town Van Vieng.

British backpacker and lawyer Simone White, 28, was also among those to have died in the suspected methanol poisoning case after allegedly being served free drinks in Laos. An American and two Danes also passed away after being taken to hospital with suspected methanol poisoning.

Methanol is sometimes used as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death. The NHS warns that as little as 4ml of methanol can cause visual hallucinations and blindness.

In a statement posted on social media earlier this morning, UK time, Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong offered her “deepest sympathies” to Ms Bowles’ family and friends and said all Australians would be heartbroken by her passing.

open image in gallery Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, both 19, were teammates at the Beaumaris Football Club in Melbourne ( BFC )

“Just yesterday Holly lost her best friend, Bianca Jones. I know tonight all Australians will be holding both families in our hearts,” Ms Wong said.

“The Australian government will continue to support Holly’s and Bianca’s families, just as we will continue our efforts with local authorities on investigations into this tragedy.

Ms Bowles’ father, Shaun Bowles, told Nine News: “It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.”

Ms Bowles and Ms Jones played for the same suburban Melbourne Australian rules football club, Beaumaris, which posted a statement earlier this week paying tribute to Ms Jones following her death.

“Bianca’s infectious charm and tenacity made her a fondly regarded teammate and friend. Her smile, exuberance and happy nature made her a delight to be around,” the club wrote, adding Ms Jones and Bowles were not only teammates, but best friends.

open image in gallery Simone White, 28, from Orphington in Kent, is among the travellers to have died from suspected methanol poisoning ( Facebook )

It comes as Thai police have detained the owner and the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel, where affected travellers who visited the town were staying, however no one has been charged over the incident.

An officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said a “number of people” had been detained in the case, with staff at the hostel confirming that the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.

Ms White, a solicitor from Orphington in Kent, died after she reportedly fell ill last week while staying in the backpacking hotspot with her friend Bethany Clarke, also from Orpington, who said she had been in hospital after the incident as well.

In a post on a Laos backpacking Facebook group on 16 November, which has since been deleted, Ms Clarke wrote: “Urgent – please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.

open image in gallery Affected tourists were staying at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng ( AP )

“Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

She reportedly added that she was treated at a private hospital where she underwent “many infusions” and spent days recovering. It’s not known if she is still in hospital.

On Tuesday, Duong Duc Toan, manager of the hostel, told the Associated Press that staff were told by other guests that two women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on 13 November. The hostel arranged transport to a hospital for them, he said.

It is not known where the contaminated drinks were served.

According to The Times, Mr Toan said more than 100 guests had received free shots as a gesture of hospitality, but said that the alcohol was from a certified distributor and had not been tainted.

This is a breaking new story - more to follow