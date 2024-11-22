✕ Close Father of tourist in intensive care in suspected Laos methanol poisoning speaks out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Australian teenager has become the sixth tourist to die from suspected alcohol poisoning in the tourist town of Vang Vieng in Laos.

Holly Bowles, 19, died more than a week after falling ill at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which previously said it had given out free shots to around 100 guests on 12 November.

Her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, as well as British lawyer Simone White, 28, from Orpington in south-east London, have also been confirmed dead.

Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, with the Foreign Office confirming on Thursday that they were supporting her family.

An American and two Danes have also died after being taken to hospital, with authorities suspecting that the tourists had consumed alcohol laced with the deadly substance methanol.

Ms Bowles’ father, Shaun Bowles, toldAustralian media outlet Nine News: “It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.”

Thai police have detained the owner and the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel, while an officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said a “number of people” had been taken in for questioning.

Earlier this week, the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel had told the media that the drinks given were from certified distributor and were not tainted by him or his staff.