Laos methanol poisonings latest: Sixth tourist dies as police detain hostel owners over ‘tainted alcohol’
Holly Bowles was taken to a Thai hospital after consuming ‘tainted’ alcohol shots in the backpacking hotspot of Vang Vieng
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An Australian teenager has become the sixth tourist to die from suspected alcohol poisoning in the tourist town of Vang Vieng in Laos.
Holly Bowles, 19, died more than a week after falling ill at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which previously said it had given out free shots to around 100 guests on 12 November.
Her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, as well as British lawyer Simone White, 28, from Orpington in south-east London, have also been confirmed dead.
Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, with the Foreign Office confirming on Thursday that they were supporting her family.
An American and two Danes have also died after being taken to hospital, with authorities suspecting that the tourists had consumed alcohol laced with the deadly substance methanol.
Ms Bowles’ father, Shaun Bowles, toldAustralian media outlet Nine News: “It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.”
Thai police have detained the owner and the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel, while an officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said a “number of people” had been taken in for questioning.
Earlier this week, the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel had told the media that the drinks given were from certified distributor and were not tainted by him or his staff.
Owner and manager of hostel detained for questioning
An officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said no charges have been filed but a “number of people” have been detained in connection with the case.
Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which is still operating but not accepting new guests, confirmed the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.
No one has been charged with the incident.
London lawyer Simone White among those killed in Laos
Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was among a number of people taken to hospital following the incident in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng last week.
The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed her death on Thursday.
Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, whose work involved general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm’s website.
The FCDO also said it was also providing consular assistance to British nationals hospitalised in the incident, as well as their families.
‘Best friends’ Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones pronounced dead
The death of Australian teenager Holly Bowles comes only a day after her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, died from the same incident in the riverside party town of Van Vieng.
Ms Bowles’ father, Shaun Bowles, told Nine News: “It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.”
Ms Bowles and Ms Jones played for the same suburban Melbourne Australian rules football club, Beaumaris, which posted a statement earlier this week paying tribute to Ms Jones following her death.
“Bianca’s infectious charm and tenacity made her a fondly regarded teammate and friend. Her smile, exuberance and happy nature made her a delight to be around,” the club wrote, adding Ms Jones and Bowles were not only teammates, but best friends.
In a statement posted on social media earlier this morning, UK time, Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong offered her “deepest sympathies” to Ms Bowles’ family and friends and said all Australians would be heartbroken by her passing.
“Just yesterday Holly lost her best friend, Bianca Jones. I know tonight all Australians will be holding both families in our hearts,” Ms Wong said.
“The Australian government will continue to support Holly’s and Bianca’s families, just as we will continue our efforts with local authorities on investigations into this tragedy.
Read the full story: Australian teenager becomes sixth to die in Laos ‘methanol poisoning’
Australian teenager Holly Bowles has become the sixth person to die from suspected methanol poisoning after travelling in Laos.
The 19-year-old’s death in a Thai hospital was confirmed in an Australian government statement this morning and comes a day after her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, died from the same incident in the riverside party town Van Vieng.
British backpacker and lawyer Simone White, 28, was also among those to have died in the suspected methanol poisoning case after allegedly being served free drinks in Laos. An American and two Danes also passed away after being taken to hospital with suspected methanol poisoning.
Read the full story here:
Australian teenager becomes sixth to die in suspected Laos methanol poisoning
Australian backpacker Holly Bowles, 19, became the sixth traveller to die from suspected methanol poisoning
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments