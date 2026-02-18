Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky hits back at ‘unfair’ Trump pressure during tense peace talks in Geneva
Zelensky says he hopes Trump's demands on Kyiv are 'his tactics, not a decision'
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused US president Donald Trump of exerting undue pressure on Ukraine during peace talks in Geneva, after a "very tense" first day of negotiations.
The Ukrainian president said it was "not fair" that Trump kept publicly calling on Kyiv to find a compromise to end the war, while not making the same demands of the aggressor Russia.
“I hope it is just his tactics and not the decision,” Zelensky said in an interview with Axios conducted as Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators sat down for six hours of talks in Switzerland.
Asked about the talks late on Monday, Trump had told reporters: “Ukraine better come to the table fast. That’s all I’m telling you.”
Tuesday's talks in Geneva took place in a combination of two-way and three-way formats but yielded no breakthrough, a source told Russian news agencies. "They agreed to continue" on Wednesday, the source said.
Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency has accused a former energy minister of laundering millions of dollars.
German Galushchenko, who led the department from 2021 until 2025, was detained by border guards on Monday as he tried to leave the country on a train, officials said.
Investigators said the charges were related to an alleged scheme involving offshore companies benefiting his relatives. Galushchenko - also known as Herman Halushchenko - has denied wrongdoing.
The arrest is the latest high-profile move under Operation Midas, a sweeping probe into allegations of graft around state nuclear power company Energoatom that has rocked the government at a critical time for diplomacy.
US-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed this week, as the fourth anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion fast approaches.
Territory remains the key sticking point between the two sides, with delegations meeting in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There has been little progress in the talks to date, with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky recently sharing his frustration that his country is “too often” asked to make concessions.
Kyiv, however, may well be emboldened by its recent territorial gains. Advancing some 201 sq km between Wednesday and Sunday, Ukraine’s forces have effectively cancelled out Russia’s gains for the entire month of December, according to an analysis of data from the US-based monitor, the Institute for the Study of War.
Germany turns to Ukraine’s combat-tested troops to learn drone warfare
German Armed Forces have said they will seek battle-hardened Ukrainian soldiers to train their troops in drone operations and defensive tactics.
A spokesperson for the Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, confirmed that an agreement has been signed last week between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and German defence minister Boris Pistorius to send Ukraine troops to German military schools, reported Der Spiegel.
German officials are trusting Ukraine’s hard-earned experience in drone warfare, counter-drone tactics, and rapid deployment of modern command technologies into frontline units.
The Ukrainian troops are expected to travel to Germany soon and will focus on infantry training.
“No one in Nato currently has more war experience than Ukraine, and we must take advantage of that,” an unnamed German officer told Der Spiegel.
Details on the timing and duration of the training were not immediately clear.
German officials also believe their troops could learn from Ukraine’s experience with modern command-and-control systems.
“In a very short time, [Ukraine’s] armed forces developed relatively simple systems for planning combat operations and managing their own units, most of which can be operated via apps on standard mobile phones,” Der Spiegel wrote.
Peace talks on Ukraine war settlement were tense but will continue
The US-mediated talks in Geneva with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were "tense" but are set to continue on Wednesday, Russian news agencies quoted a source as saying yesterday.
"(The talks) were very tense," the source told the agencies. "They lasted six hours. They agreed to continue tomorrow."
The source said the talks took place in a combination of different bilateral and trilateral formats.
Zelensky says 2,000 Ukrainian children rescued from Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has managed to bring back 2,000 children from Russian-controlled territory as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
“Today we have an important result – 2,000 Ukrainian children who were successfully returned home from Russian control as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative,” Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president thanked government officials, civil society groups and international partners for their role in securing each child’s return, but added that the effort is far from over.
“We still have a long and difficult road ahead of us. Thousands of Ukrainian children still remain hostages of Russia, becoming victims of its crimes every day,” he said.
Ukraine hits oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar and chemicals plant in Perm
Ukrainian drones hit the Taman oil terminal in Russia's southern Krasnodar region and a chemicals plant in the Perm region near the Ural mountains overnight, Ukraine's SBU domestic security service said on Tuesday.
Kyiv has stepped up long-range strikes on strategic Russian targets, particularly oil facilities, that have fuelled Moscow's war machine during the four-year-long war.
An SBU official said the attack on the Taman terminal was the agency's second on the facility since 22 January. Ukraine’s General Staff had separately reported striking the terminal on Sunday.
SBU drones also attacked the Metafrax Chemicals plant in the Perm region, some 1,600km from Ukraine, a facility the official described as one of the biggest methanol producers in Russia and Europe.
Ukrainian drones have struck nine oil refineries across Russia since the start of the year, the commander of Kyiv's drone forces said.
In a statement released on Telegram as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators sat for their latest peace talks in Geneva, Robert Brovdi said the refineries were among 240 facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territory hit by Ukrainian forces.
Thousands of Ukrainian children returned from Russia, says Zelensky
Some 2,000 Ukrainian children have been taken home from under Russia’s control, President Zelensky has announced.
The returns were organised by the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
“The road ahead remains long and difficult. Thousands of Ukrainian children are still held captive by Russia, becoming victims of its crimes every day. But we will not stop until every Ukrainian child is back home,” he posted.
Trump exerting 'unfair' pressure on Ukraine, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said US president Donald Trump was exerting pressure on Ukraine to reach a ceasefire resolution, and not Russia.
Speaking to Axios, Zelensky said it was “not fair” that the US president kept publicly calling on Ukraine and not Russia to make concessions in the ongoing negotiations for a peace plan.
“I hope it is just his tactics and not the decision,” Zelensky said in an interview conducted as Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators held talks in Geneva.
Zelensky added that any plan requiring Ukraine to give up territory that Russia had not captured in the eastern Donbas region would be rejected by Ukrainians if put to a referendum.
On Monday, Trump issued a call for Ukraine to end the war, claiming it was up to the war-hit nation to reach a conclusion.
“Ukraine better come to the table fast. That’s all I’m telling you,” Trump said on Air Force One.
Talks focused on mechanics of decisions, says Kyiv negotiator
Ukraine's lead negotiator in the Swiss talks, Rustem Umerov, head of the National Security and Defence Council, said that Tuesday's talks had focused on "practical issues and the mechanics of possible decisions".
He said negotiations would resume on Wednesday.
Delegations from several European countries were present in Geneva, according to four sources, but did not attend the trilateral peace talks themselves.
The Europeans were invited after Zelensky asked US officials to include them, one of the sources said.
The Geneva round comes just days before the fourth anniversary, on 24 February, of Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour.
Russia occupies about a fifth of Ukraine's national territory, including Crimea and parts of the eastern Donbas.
