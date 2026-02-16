Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine’s civilian casualties increased by 26 per cent during 2025, according to a monitoring group, as Vladimir Putin ramped up his bombing campaign while peace talks hit endless stumbling blocks.

Figures from NGO Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) state there were 14,775 Ukrainian casualties last year, up from 11,765 in 2024. The 2025 figures include 2,250 deaths - up 11 percent from the previous year’s 2,027 - and 12,525 injuries, up 28 percent from 9,738.

The average number of casualties-per-incident also rose significantly to 4.8, a 33 per cent jump from 2024, with researchers suggesting Russian attacks are being designed to maximise civilian harm.

At the same time, during his first year back in office, US president Donald Trump said he wanted to end the war by bringing the warring sides together.

open image in gallery Ukrainians inspect damaged cars at the site of a Russian attack in Odesa on February 13 ( AFP via Getty Images )

US-backed talks have seen Ukrainian and Russian delegations sit down together for the first time since 2022 but so far little concrete progress has been made.

Moscow has meanwhile continued to target Ukraine with drones and missiles in increasing numbers.

After a drive to boost its domestic production of drones, Putin’s forces were able to launch unprecedented numbers of projectiles at targets in Ukraine, increasingly targeting energy infrastructure and other residential buildings.

Last summer, Russia launched what would be its worst attack of the year on the central city of Dnipro on 24 June, killing 21 and injuring 314, including 38 children, in a strike on a passenger train, apartments, and schools.

The trend has continued into 2026, with Moscow launching a series of heavy air attacks targeting energy infrastructure as Ukraine faced its coldest winter in years.

open image in gallery Donald Trump claimed he would end the Ukraine war in 24 hours ( AP )

“The data points to a worrying shift in the character of the conflict,” the AOAV report states. “Fewer attacks are causing more harm.

“This suggests that explosive weapons by Russia in Ukraine are being used in ways that generate greater civilian impact, whether through more drone strikes, heavier munitions, specific targeting choices of populated areas, or repeated strikes on urban infrastructure.”

Before Trump took office in mid-January 2025, he promised to bring an end to the war “in 24 hours”. According to a tally by CNN, the US president made this promise 53 times while on the campaign trail.

He later claimed he was speaking “figuratively” when Moscow made it clear it had no intention to stop launching its huge overnight air attacks, or advancing on the eastern frontline, until Kyiv accepted its maximalist demands.

Despite ongoing peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US there appears to be very little progress on the critical stumbling block which has prevented peace for months: territory.

open image in gallery Russia has continued launching heavy attacks on residential areas ( AFP/Getty )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his frustrations over the talks at the Munich security conference on Saturday. He said Ukraine was being asked too often to make concessions, and accused Moscow of seeking to delay decisions by changing its lead negotiator.

“We truly hope that the trilateral meetings will be serious, substantive, helpful for all us but honestly sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian, Russian and American delegations are due to meet in Geneva Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Beyond the Russian war on Ukraine, the AOAV report also looks at trends in other global conflicts, including Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar and Yemen.

“What this global data shows, grimly and repeatedly, is that civilian harm is not an adjunct of war but an inevitable and predictable outcome when explosive weapons are used,” said Dr Iain Overton, AOAV’s executive director.

“Even where overall use of such weapons declines, as in Ukraine, civilians continue to suffer disproportionately when bombs and missiles are deployed in towns, cities and residential areas.

“The patterns we are documenting in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar and Yemen point to the same conclusion: without meaningful restraint on the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, civilian lives will continue to be ruptured long after the headlines move on.”