Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow launches massive attack on Kyiv’s energy system amid fallout over Putin general shooting
Top Putin general remains in hospital after the shooting outside his Moscow apartment
Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy system on Saturday, targeting electricity production and distribution, according to the country’s energy minister.
The government was forced to impose emergency power cuts across the country in response to the onslaught. “Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. The attack continues,” Ukrainian energy minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
It comes after Russia blamed Kyiv for the shooting of a senior military general outside a residential building in Moscow, state media reported.
The Kremlin claimed that Kyiv was responsible for the shooting of Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, without providing evidence. Ukraine has not commented on the attack.
The suspect is said to have fled the scene after shooting Lieutenant General Alexeyev several times in the Russian capital. He is currently in the hospital.
Meanwhile, the US is aiming to get a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia over the line in March despite a lack of progress on territorial concessions, according to reports.
Russia launches air attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukrainian energy facilities overnight, targeting electricity generation and distribution, energy minister Denys Shmyhal said.
"Russian criminals carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. The attack continues," Shmyhal said on Telegram. "Energy workers are ready to start repair works as soon as the security situation allows."
The government launched emergency cut-offs of power across the country, he said.
Southeast Poland airspace closed due to 'unplanned military activity'
Airspace in southeastern Poland has been closed again in recent hours due to "unplanned military activity", according to FlightRadar24.
Lublin Airport is not accessible due to the military activity involving Nato aircraft operating in the area, the flight tracking service posted on X.
Eastern Poland's Rzeszow and Lublin airports suspended operations for a time last month, citing routine operations and no threat to Polish airspace.
Russia launches air attack on Burshtyn and Vinnytsia
Explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn areas in the Ivano-Frankivsk region amid a missile threat, according to reports.
According to the Air Force, a high-speed target was heading toward Vinnytsia, while monitoring channels suggested it could have been Zircon cruise missiles, RBC Ukraine reported.
Vinnytsia’s regional military chief Nataliia Zabolotna said the area was under a “massive” air assault, adding that a strike had hit a piece of critical infrastructure, though no casualties were reported.
Watch:Ukrainian firefighters respond in aftermath of Russian strike on Kyiv as snow falls
Wargame simulating Russian attack on Nato suggests Kremlin could ‘achieve goals’ within days
A new wargame simulating a Russian incursion into Lithuania, carried out by ex-Nato and German officials, concluded that Moscow would “achieve most of its goals” within days.
The exercise envisaged a scenario where the Kremlin used bogus claims of a “humanitarian crisis” in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to seize the Lithuanian city of Marijampole to its east, a key conurbation through which the road linking Russia and Belarus runs.
The scenario, which plays out in October 2026, suggests that an absence of US leadership and hesitancy from Nato countries could allow Moscow to gain total control over the Baltic within days, using an initial force of only 15,000 troops.
Wargame simulates how Russia could take Nato country ‘within days’
Drone discovered on Moldovan territory
An unidentified drone was found on the Moldovan territory near the Ukrainian border, the Moldovan authorities claimed.
Local police sealed off the area and dispatched explosives disposal specialists after the drone was found in the village of Sofia in the Drochia District, Kyiv Independent reported.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova strongly condemns any incident that could constitute a violation of the country’s airspace and a potential threat to the safety of its citizens,” the foreign ministry said.
Moldovan police said this incident marks the third drone found in the country since the beginning of the year.
People evacuate wounded dogs after a Russian aerial strike hit a stray dog shelter in Ukraine
Ukraine's electricity network facing 'acute crisis'
The British defence ministry has said that Ukraine's electricity network "is experiencing its most acute crisis of the winter".
The repeated Russian aerial assaults have in recent months focused on Ukraine's power grid, causing blackouts and disrupting the heating and water supply for families during a bitterly cold winter.
Mykola Tromza, an 81-year-old pensioner in Kyiv, said he has had his power restored, but recently went without heating and water at home for a week."I touched my nose and by God, it was like an icicle," Tromza said. He said he ran up and down to keep warm.
Russia's defence ministry said that air defenses downed 38 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 26 over the Bryansk region.
Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said the attack briefly cut power to several villages in the region.
Another Ukrainian nighttime strike damaged power facilities in the Russian city of Belgorod, disrupting electricity distribution, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on top military official
A top Russian military official is in a serious condition in hospital after an attempted assassination in his Moscow apartment on Friday.
An unidentified gunman fired several shots at Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of the GRU, Russia's military intelligence arm, before fleeing the scene, the investigators said.
It is the latest in a series of assassination attempts Russia has blamed on Ukraine.
Mr Alexeyev, 64, has previously been recognised by President Vladimir Putin with a Hero of Russia award.
Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on top military official in Moscow
Over a dozen dogs killed in Russian drone struck
Russian drones struck a dog shelter in the regional capital, killing 13 dogs, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Rehina Kharchenko said.
Some dogs were rushed to a veterinary clinic yesterday, but they could not be saved, she said. Seven other animals were injured and are receiving treatment.
