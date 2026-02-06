Zelensky vows to bring ‘every Ukrainian prisoner of war home’
- Ukraine and Russia completed their first prisoner exchange in approximately five months, involving a total of 314 individuals.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that 157 Ukrainians were returned, comprising military personnel and civilians, many of whom had been held captive since 2022.
- Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukrainian forces for capturing Russian soldiers, which he stated is crucial for facilitating such prisoner swaps.
- He emphasised the importance of these exchanges, noting that the determination of Ukrainian warriors makes them possible.
- The President pledged his administration would continue working tirelessly to secure the release of all remaining Ukrainians from Russian captivity.
