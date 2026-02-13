Ukraine-Russia war latest: Rubio warns ‘old order is gone’ ahead of possible Zelensky meeting at Munich summit
The US secretary of state said we are living in a ‘new era of geopolitics’ as world leaders gather in Munich
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has warned the “old order is gone” ahead of a possible meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference.
Speaking before he departed the US, Mr Rubio said the world is at a “defining moment”, adding: "The Old World is gone, frankly, the world I grew up in.”
He said we live “in a new era in geopolitics, and it's going to require all of us to re-examine what that looks like and what our role is going to be”.
World leaders are gathering in Munich for the summit which will see Mr Zelensky, Mr Rubio, British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron, and several others take to the stage.
The meeting comes one day after Ukraine said it will receive $38 billion (£27.9bn) in military aid from its allies in 2026, including a £500 million for air defence from the UK as part of a £3 billion support package.
The aid will be used to fund drones, air defence systems, and Patriot missiles, defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.
Zelensky visits Ukrainian-German drone production facility
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he visited a joint Ukrainian-German drone production facility and received the first jointly made attack drone.
"Ukraine has long worked to open coproduction lines in Europe. And today — this line is operational,” he said on X.
“First in Germany. This is a real result. Overall, by the end of the year we will open 10 joint ventures producing Ukrainian drones.”
Watch: Zelensky slams IOC for barring Ukrainian Olympian over war memorial helmet
Kremlin declines comment on Kyiv accusations that Russia struck oil pipeline
We’ve heard more from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who earlier provided his daily update to reporters.
He declined to comment on a Ukrainian accusation that Russia had struck the Ukrainian branch of the Soviet-built Druzhba oil pipeline and halted flows to Eastern Europe.
"We do not have precise information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring a question on the matter to Russia's energy ministry.
Why was a Ukrainian skeleton racer banned from the Winter Olympics? War tribute helmet controversy explained
The president of the International Olympic Committee has defended the decision to ban Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing at the 2026 Winter Games.
During practice runs at Milan-Cortina, Heraskevych wore a helmet bearing the images of Ukrainians killed as a result of Russia’s invasion of the country, and insisted he would wear the helmet when the competition began on Thursday morning.
The IOC spent the past two days desperately trying to persuade Heraskevych not to wear the helmet, which is in contravention of rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which states: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.
The Independent’s deputy sports editor Lawrence Ostlere writes:
Why was a Ukrainian racer banned from the Winter Olympics over his war tribute?
Sybiha invites Chinese foreign minister to Kyiv and calls on Beijing to help end war
China could help end the four-year war between Ukraine and Russia, Kyiv’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha has said.
He invited Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Ukraine following a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"China can play an important role in bringing about a just peace for Ukraine," Sybiha told Ukrainian TV channel Novyny.Live.
"We appreciate China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and we had a very substantive and pragmatic conversation."
Three-way talks to be held in Geneva next week, says Kremlin
The next round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US will be held in Geneva next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky will head the Russian delegation for the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.
They follow two rounds of negotiations in Abu Dhabi at which Russia's team was led by Igor Kostyukov, its head of military intelligence.
A Ukrainian presidential aide confirmed to journalists that Kyiv's delegation was preparing for talks in Geneva.
The return of Medinsky, who led the Russian team at earlier talks in Turkey in 2022 and 2025, could signal that Russia expects the focus to move beyond security issues to broader points of disagreement between the warring sides.
Kremlin announces further peace talks next week
The Kremlin has announced that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine will take place next week, without confirming a location.
Reuters news agency reported that US officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami, after two previous rounds of talks were held in Abu Dhabi.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow and Washington have been discussing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Peskov said Moscow hoped that dialogue would continue, but said it was unlikely that such discussions would move beyond talk before the conflict in Ukraine was settled.
US increasing pressure on Kyiv for concessions to Russia - report
The Trump administration is increasing the pressure on Kyiv for concessions to Russia in a push to end the war by early summer, according to a report in the New York Times which cited Ukrainian officials.
It comes as Ukraine prepares for another round of peace talks as early as next week, as Washington looks to push Moscow and Kyiv to agree a deal ahead of a June deadline.
Kyiv is treading a fine line as it looks to keep the US happy while outright rejecting conditions of peace which it deems unacceptable - such as ceding land to Russia in the Donbas region.
Ukraine has repeatedly expressed frustration that it is being pushed harder than Russia towards peace by the US.
Kyiv is being pushed to hold elections, something which aligns with Russia’s demands. Volodymyr Zelensky has said this cannot take place until a ceasefire has begun.
Ukraine announces $38 billion (£27.9bn) in military aid from allies in 2026
Ukraine has announced it will receive $38 billion (£27.9bn) in military aid from its international allies in 2026.
The aid will be used to fund drones, air defence systems, and Patriot missiles, defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, known as the Ramstein group, an alliance of 57 countries providing military support to Kyiv.
The figures includes “over US$6 billion (£4.4bn) in specific assistance packages, with more than US$2.5 billion (£1.8bn) for Ukrainian drones, over US$500 million (£367m) for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme and US$2 billion (£1.5bn) for air defence, as well as funding for artillery ammunition, training, naval capabilities and other areas”, Mr Fedorov said.
The UK will allocate £500 million for air defence and £150 million to the PURL initiative, in an overall package of £3 billion of military assistance which will be provided to Ukraine.
Germany has issued a €11.5 billion (£10bn) budget for assistance, which will include €1 billion (£871m) for drone procurement, and will help finance the project of an air defence ‘dome’ over Ukrainian cities.
Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Canada, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia, Australia, Portugal, and Turkey are all among the countries who will provide military assistance in 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks