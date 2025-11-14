Ukraine starts crucial interceptor drone production as Russian attacks continue
Russia is investing heavily in long-range drones as the nation bombards Ukraine
Ukraine has commenced mass production of its new, domestically developed interceptor drones, a critical step to strengthen its air defences.
The Ukrainian defence ministry announced the initiative on Friday, as the conflict with Russia approaches its four-year mark, with cities facing almost daily drone assaults. Officials reported a recent attack involved 430 drones.
The ministry confirmed that three manufacturers have already commenced production, with a further eleven preparing to establish their own production lines.
These drones utilise a proprietary 'Octopus' technology.
The ministry stated the system, tested in combat against Shahed drones, proved effective "at night, under jamming, and at low altitudes." President Volodymyr Zelensky's ambitious goal is to manufacture up to 1,000 interceptors daily.
Russia is investing heavily in long-range drones and has been steadily increasing the number of drones it uses in a single strike on Ukraine.
Interceptor drones, which cost a few thousand dollars each, are also important for Ukraine as it can save its more expensive missiles for faster, deadlier cruise and ballistic threats.
The mass drone production comes as Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday condemned a “wicked” Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv that left five people dead in the Ukrainian capital.
A pregnant woman was among at least 34 people injured as Russia struck Ukraine with at least 430 drones and 18 missiles overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.
The Ukrainian president said the attack was “deliberately calculated” to cause “maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure”. Strikes also hit Kharkiv and Odesa regions, he said.
The attack on the capital was ongoing, officials said, urging residents to remain in shelter until an air raid alert could be lifted. City authorities also warned of power and water outages.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments