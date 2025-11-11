Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
‘Russian drone’ fragments found in another European country

It follows a night of intense Russian strikes on Ukrainian Danube River ports

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 11 November 2025 06:27 EST
Comments
Suspected drone fragments have been discovered deep within Romania's southeastern border region, the country's Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday.

It follows a night of intense Russian strikes on Ukrainian Danube River ports.

Romanian radars detected drone groups near the Nato member's airspace just after midnight on Tuesday, prompting a swift alert for residents in the southeastern region.

Adverse weather prevented fighter jet deployment, the defence ministry stated, but military teams recovered possible drone fragments approximately five kilometres (three miles) inside Romania's border with Ukraine.

The discovery follows and intense night of drone strikes in the ongoing Ukraine Russia conflict. Pictured: Firefighters work at the site of the Russian drone strike in the Odesa region
The discovery follows and intense night of drone strikes in the ongoing Ukraine Russia conflict. Pictured: Firefighters work at the site of the Russian drone strike in the Odesa region (Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Breaches of Romania's airspace by drones have become increasingly frequent in recent months as Russia targets Ukrainian Danube River ports just across the border.

Officials have stated that samples collected from sites where drone fragments were found have been similar to those used by the Russian army.

Romania and Poland are now deploying a new weapons system to defend against Russian drones following a spate of incursions into NATO airspace in recent months that exposed the alliance’s vulnerabilities and put Europe on edge.

