‘Russian drone’ fragments found in another European country
It follows a night of intense Russian strikes on Ukrainian Danube River ports
Suspected drone fragments have been discovered deep within Romania's southeastern border region, the country's Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday.
It follows a night of intense Russian strikes on Ukrainian Danube River ports.
Romanian radars detected drone groups near the Nato member's airspace just after midnight on Tuesday, prompting a swift alert for residents in the southeastern region.
Adverse weather prevented fighter jet deployment, the defence ministry stated, but military teams recovered possible drone fragments approximately five kilometres (three miles) inside Romania's border with Ukraine.
Breaches of Romania's airspace by drones have become increasingly frequent in recent months as Russia targets Ukrainian Danube River ports just across the border.
Officials have stated that samples collected from sites where drone fragments were found have been similar to those used by the Russian army.
Romania and Poland are now deploying a new weapons system to defend against Russian drones following a spate of incursions into NATO airspace in recent months that exposed the alliance’s vulnerabilities and put Europe on edge.
