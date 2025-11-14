Ukraine-Russia war latest: One killed and 15 injured as Putin unleashes ‘massive’ attack on Kyiv
Pregnant woman among those injured while 55-year-old man battles severe thermal burns
At least one person was killed and 15 injured as Russia unleashed a massive combined attack on Kyiv early this morning. The airstrikes sparked fires and scattering debris across several districts in the capital, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Among the injured is a pregnant woman while a 55-year-old man in Bila Tserkva suffered thermal burns and was hospitalised in critical condition, said regional head Mykola Kalashnyk.
The attack on the capital was ongoing, officials said, urging residents to remain in shelter till air raid alert is lifted. City authorities also warned of power and water outages.
Fires broke out in private houses in the capital's suburbs.
The strike came as European Union officials warned this week that Ukraine must continue to crack down on corruption following a major graft scandal that has put top nuclear energy officials under scrutiny.But they also offered assurances that aid will continue to flow as Kyiv strains to hold back Russia's invasion.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a ship in port, apartment buildings and an oil depot in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, injuring three crew members of the vessel, Russian officials said.
Air defences in action in 'massive' Russian attack on Kyiv, mayor says
Russian forces launched a "massive" drone and missile attack on Kyiv early this morning, officials said, striking buildings and triggering explosions and fires.
"Air defences are in action in Kyiv," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
"The enemy is staging a massive attack on the capital. Remain in shelters."
Klitschko said falling debris had struck a five-storey apartment building in Dniprovskyi district on the east side of the Dnipro River and a high-rise dwelling was on fire in Podil district on the opposite bank.
A fire broke out on the roof of an apartment building in another district and debris landed on a school in the east of the city.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said both drones and missiles had been deployed on the capital.
Tkachenko and Klitschko called for emergency crews to be dispatched to several city neighbourhoods.
Ukraine's air force reported that Russian missiles were targeting Kyiv and several other regions.
Ukrainian drone attack damages apartment buildings, oil depot, Russian officials say
A Ukrainian drone attack early this morning damaged three apartment buildings, an oil depot and coastline structures in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, officials said.
The operational headquarters of Krasnodar region, writing on Telegram, said drone fragments hit three apartments, smashing windows but causing no injuries.
It said the attack also damaged an oil depot in a trans-shipment complex as well as coastal structures, without providing any further details.
Ukraine strikes Russia with Flamingo cruise missiles
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met soldiers in a bunker on Thursday, spoke with military commanders and laid flowers for deceased soldiers on his trip.
He said he discussed decisions needed to strengthen Ukrainian defences, including staffing and equipment.
The visit comes as Zelensky and his government are trying to extinguish the fallout from a corruption scandal in the energy sector, which has maddened Ukrainians facing widespread blackouts due to Russia's bombing of power stations.
Ukraine has tried to increase the pain on Russia in recent months, using drones to target its oil infrastructure far behind the battle lines to try to create shortages and diminish Russian revenue streams.
The military said it hit an oil terminal in occupied Crimea, an oil depot in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region and other military targets overnight. It said it used weapons including the Flamingo, a new Ukrainian-made ground-launched cruise missile it says has a range of thousands of kilometres.
At the height of the strikes between August and October, attacks and planned maintenance took 20 per cent of Russia's refinery capacity offline, Reuters reported earlier, citing calculations based on information from three Russian industry sources.
Which are the districts in Kyiv affected from the Russian strike?
In the Kyiv region, Russian strikes damaged critical infrastructure and private homes, injuring at least one civilian, regional head Mykola Kalashnyk said.
Fires broke out in private houses in the capital's suburbs.
In the Darnytskyi district, debris landed in the yard of a residential building and on the grounds of an educational facility. A car caught fire after being hit by falling fragments.
In the Dniprovskyi district, debris damaged three apartment buildings, a private household and caused a fire in an open area.
In the Podilskyi district, five residential buildings and a nonresidential structure were damaged.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris sparked a fire in an open area near a medical facility and inside a nonresidential building.
In the Holosiivskyi district, debris ignited a fire at a medical facility and damaged another nonresidential building.
In the Desnianskyi district, fires were recorded in two residential buildings.
In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a residential building.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris caused a fire in a private home.
Ukrainian drones damage ship, dwellings, oil depot in Russia's Novorossiysk
A Ukrainian drone attack early this morning damaged a ship in port, apartment buildings and an oil depot in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, injuring three crew members of the vessel, Russian officials said.
The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region said on Telegram that the three injured crew members were being treated in hospital.
It said drone fragments hit at least four apartments, smashing windows but causing no injuries.
The attack also triggered a fire at an oil depot in a transshipment complex, which was brought under control by emergency crews.
The operational headquarters said coastal structures were also damaged, but provided no further details.
Russia unleashes massive combined attack on Kyiv
Russia unleashed a massive combined attack on Kyiv early this morning, sparking fires and scattering debris across many districts of the capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
At least 11 people were injured as emergency crews responded to multiple strikes, he said in a statement.
Five people were hospitalised, including one man in critical condition and a pregnant woman, after a series of powerful explosions sounded in the city and air defenses were activated.
The attack on the capital was ongoing, officials said, urging residents to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted. City authorities warned that power and water outages are possible.
Zelensky discusses Ukraine energy scandal with German chancellor
German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky have discussed an energy scandal that has engulfed the latter's government on the phone, the German government said in a statement on Thursday.
Mr Zelensky pledged complete transparency, long-term support for independent anti-corruption authorities and further swift measures to regain the trust of the Ukrainian people, European partners and international donors, the statement said.
"The chancellor emphasized the German government's expectation that Ukraine would vigorously pursue the fight against corruption and further reforms, particularly in the area of the rule of law," it added.
Watch: Russian troops roll into Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in 'Mad Max-style'
Moscow claims control over two Ukrainian settlements
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had captured two Ukrainian settlements in northeastern and central Ukraine.
The towns named were Synelnykove in the Kharkiv region and Danylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The Independent could not independently verify the battlefield report, but authoritative Ukrainian battlefield map DeepState shows Russian forces on the outskirts of Synelnykove.
Ukraine will have to negotiate 'sooner or later', says Kremlin
The Kremlin has said Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia "sooner or later" and predicted that Kyiv's negotiating position would get worse by the day.
Moscow, whose forces are trying to take control of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, has accused Ukrainian officials of refusing to engage in peace talks. Kyiv says Moscow's terms to end the war are unacceptable and tantamount to asking it to surrender.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that Russia remained open to a political and diplomatic settlement and wanted peace.
But in the absence of such an opportunity, he said Russia would continue fighting in order to protect its own security for the benefit of future generations.
"The Ukrainian side should know that sooner or later it will have to negotiate, but from a much worse position. The position of the Kyiv regime will deteriorate day by day," Peskov said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments