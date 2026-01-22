Trump-Greenland latest: President claims ‘framework of future deal’ agreed and backs down from tariff threat
US president abandons plans to impose tariffs on a group of close European allies
Donald Trump has rowed back on his tariff threats after reaching the “framework of a future deal” over Greenland, he has announced, just hours after giving a fiery speech in Davos.
The US president abandoned plans to impose tariffs on a group of close European allies, which had objected to his push to acquire the Danish-controlled territory, after what he described as a “very productive” meeting with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte.
Writing on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said American and Nato representatives had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region” based on discussions held in the closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all Nato Nations,” he said. “Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on 1 February.”
Trump’s announcement comes just hours after he lashed out at Nato and Europe during an extraordinary speech at Davos and doubled down on his threats to secure Greenland.
Denmark minister takes a jibe at Trump's social media posts
Denmark's foreign minister has said that the Greenland row should be handled through private diplomacy rather than on social media.
"What is crucial for us is that we get to end this with respect for the integrity and sovereignty of the kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR.
U.S. president Donald Trump posted private messages from the leaders of Nato and France this week after his leaked correspondence over Greenland with the prime minister of Norway caused a major diplomatic stir in Europe.
Danish MP says Trump's claims of a Greenland deal 'not real'
Danish MP has said that the deal Donald Trump claims to have struck over Greenland is "definitely not a deal".
Sascha Faxe told Fox News that the deal the U.S. president claims to have struck with Nato over Greenland is “not real”. “The thing is, there can’t be a deal without having Greenland as part of the negotiations, first of all,” Faxe said.
Trump yesterday abruptly stepped back from threats to impose tariffs as leverage to seize Greenland, ruled out the use of force and suggested a deal was in sight to end a dispute over the Danish territory.
Faxe referenced earlier comments from Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, saying: “I have heard from the Greenlanders that I know - so we have a Greenlandic MP in Denmark – and she’s very clear that this is not a prerogative of Rutte and Nato; they can’t trade the underground in Greenland, or Greenlandic security without Greenlanders being part of it.”
“And they are very clear: Greenland is not for sale, they are not up for negotiations,” Faxe added.
“So it’s not real negotiations, it’s two men who have had a conversation,” she said. “It’s definitely not a deal.”
Rutte says Greenland was not part of talks with Trump
Donald Trump met with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and claimed that Western Arctic allies could forge a new deal over Greenland that would satisfy his desire for a "Golden Dome" missile-defense system and access to critical minerals while blocking Russia and China's ambitions in the Arctic.
However, Rutte later said the issue of whether Greenland will remain with Denmark did not come up in his talks with Trump.
"That issue did not come up anymore in my conversations tonight with the president," Rutte told Fox News.
"He (Trump) is very much focused on what do we need to do to make sure that that huge Arctic region - where change is taking place at the moment, where the Chinese and the Russians are more and more active - how we can protect it."
Watch: Karoline Leavitt claims Trump's 'inspirational' Davos speech 'got rave reviews'
What have Denmark and Greenland said in response to Trump's announcement
Denmark said the issue should be handled through private diplomacy rather than on social media.
"What is crucial for us is that we get to end this with respect for the integrity and sovereignty of the kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination," Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told public broadcaster DR.
Rasmussen said he had spoken with Rutte but declined to provide details on what had been agreed.
Greenland’s government did not reply to a request for comment.
Full story: Trump backs down on Europe tariffs threat over Greenland after reaching ‘framework of a future deal’
Donald Trump has reversed course and abandoned plans to impose tariffs on a group of U.S. allies that had objected to his push to acquire Greenland after what the U.S. president described as a “very productive” meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump said American and NATO representatives had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region” based on discussions held in the closed-door meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
He said the “solution” would be “will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations” if it is “consummated.”
White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump backs down on tariffs for Europe over Greenland
Davey describes Trump's change of heart as 'real relief for households and businesses'
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey described Donald Trump's change of heart as "a real relief for households and businesses" but added: "This sorry saga has proved yet again that Donald Trump is a fundamentally unreliable partner, happy to bully and tantrum until he gets his way.
"We cannot entrust our economy or our safety and security to the whims of an unhinged US president and whether he wakes up in a good mood that day. This must be the wake-up call we need. Only by standing tall with our neighbours can we face down this unpredictability and protect our national interest."
Trump's change in posture on tariffs sparked stock market rally
Donald Trump’s change in posture on tariffs sparked a stock market rally, with the S&P 500 index up 1.2 per cent.
That added to the market's recovery after the sharpest equities selloff in three months.
Karoline Leavitt falsely claims Trump didn’t mix up Iceland and Greenland in Davos speech
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday falsely claimed that President Trump did not repeatedly mix up Iceland and Greenland in a marquee speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as the Republican detailed his contentious plans to take control of the latter island.
“No he didn’t,” Leavitt wrote on X in response to a reporter accurately describing the speech, sharing a Google result featuring an image of Greenland. “His written remarks referred to Greenland as a ‘piece of ice’ because that’s what it is. You’re the only one mixing anything up here.”
In fact, during the president’s speech on Wednesday, he used the wrong country’s name four times.
Josh Marcus reports:
Karoline Leavitt falsely claims Trump didn’t mix up Iceland and Greenland at Davos
Ireland's deputy premier welcomes Trump's withdrawal of tariff threats
The withdrawal of the threat of additional tariffs on European countries by President Trump is "a welcome development", Ireland's deputy premier has said.
Simon Harris, the country's Finance Minister, said the "significant development" gave "credence and credibility" to the EU's strategy.
He said the bloc had "maintained cool heads" and had not responded to "every bit of political noise" nor "every Truth Social post".
In a statement, he said: "There's much detail to emerge, and there's still obviously much volatility, but today we have heard the President of the United States rule out force in relation to Greenland.
"We've also now seen in the last number of minutes him withdraw as a threat of additional tariffs.
"But it is important we continue to work collectively as a European Union, and collectively to stand up for the sovereignty of Denmark and Greenland - Greenland being a part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
"And also collectively work to seek the full implementation of the trade agreements that we already agreed with the US administration - an agreement that is key to protecting economic activity on both sides of the Atlantic."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks