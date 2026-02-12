Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The grieving families of the victims of the Swiss bar fire that killed 41 people on New Year’s Day aired their fury at the owners of the club as they appeared at court for another day of questioning.

As Jacques and Jessica Moretti arrived to testify in Sion, Switzerland, on Thursday, they were swarmed by a crowd of angry relatives who blame them for the deaths at the Le Constellation bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort on 1 January.

Ms Moretti, 40, tried to pass through the gathering to cries of “you killed my son” and “you are monsters”. One father yelled: “My son is dead. He was burnt.”

open image in gallery Jessica Moretti said that the owners of the bar were committed to answering the family’s questions ( AFP/Getty )

Fourteen-year-old Tobyas, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of him and his 17-year-old brother Trystan Pidoux, who was killed in the fire, said: “I’m here to show Jessica Moretti that she destroyed families.”

A lawyer for the couple later described the confrontations as an “attack” on the Morettis, who had apparently sought to hear from the families before heading into a lengthy hearing in Valais.

“It was an attack,” said laywer Nicola Meier. ”There was a physical outburst; we didn't expect the police to be absent.”

Ms Moretti broke down in tears in the courtroom on Thursday afternoon as she admitted that evacuation drills were “never conducted” and “nobody asked us to do them”.

open image in gallery The owner of Le Constellation bar, Jessica (R) and Jacques Moretti (L) arrive at a hearing at the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Canton of Valais in Sion ( AFP/Getty )

Addressing the families of the victims, she said they had “committed ourselves to answering the families’ questions”.

“We understand your anger, your hatred. I reaffirm that we will be ready to answer every question; we will be there for you,” she said.

Mr Moretti was equally remorseful as he told the families: “We will take responsibility. We promise you, we are here for justice.”

Ms Moretti insisted that her priority on the night of the tragedy had been to raise the alarm and evacuate people from the building, which erupted into flames when sparklers ignited soundproof foaming on the ceiling, according to early investigation work.

open image in gallery Family members of the victims hug ahead of the hearing ( Keystone )

Fabrizio Ventimiglia, an Italian lawyer representing victims’ families, said he wanted answers about not only safety protocols in the bar, but also whether alcohol had been sold to minors, and how many people were in the bar at the time.

The owners of the bar were accused by authorities in January of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence as details began to emerge.

A lawyer alleged that 24-year-old staff member Cyane Panine, who was identified carrying a champagne bottle with sparklers attached, had received no safety training and was unaware of the danger posed by the ceiling that caught alight.

open image in gallery A mother who lost her son in the fire confronts co-owner of Le Constellation ( AFP/Getty )

The fire spread within seconds and emergency services arrived to find some of the victims collapsed next to a locked rear exit, according to police transcripts.

Others were piled together near the main exit, which became a fatal chokepoint, while others died in the basement before they could flee, according to the transcripts and photographs from the case files.

Four people are under investigation: the Morettis, and a former and a current local official. The Morettis and the town's mayor, who admitted missed inspections, have expressed regret.

open image in gallery The fire broke out after sparklers attached to a champagne bottle set align foaming on the ceiling, investigations so far have suggested ( X )

The Swiss authorities also face growing scrutiny at home and abroad over their handling of the case. Some of the relatives of victims say their confidence has been shaken by the fact prosecutors did not order autopsies of all of the victims.

Christian Pidoux, who convened the grieving families on Thursday and who has since received a preliminary autopsy report, said of his son, Trystan: "You have to ask: how did he die? Is it from burns? From smoke? Did people trample him?"

Christophe de Galembert, Pidoux's lawyer, said he had "very strong doubts about whether it will be possible to gather all the evidence now," citing other missed opportunities to secure proof quickly, including only seizing the bar owners' phones nine days after the fire.