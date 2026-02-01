Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager who was caught up in a deadly bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has died, bringing the death toll to 41.

The 18-year-old victim passed away in hospital in Zurich on 31 January, a month after the New Year’s Eve disaster, according to the Wallis canton's public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud.

Pilloud said her office, which is investigating the tragedy, would release no further information at this stage.

News of the latest death comes a month after sparkling candles on champagne bottles are thought to have sparked the deadly blaze in Crans-Montana, injuring 116 revellers celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Many teenagers were caught in the inferno after flames tore through Le Constellation bar, where the drinking age is 16.

open image in gallery The devastating fire broke out at around 1.30am on New Year’s Day ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Those killed in the disaster were aged 14 to 39, with only four aged over 24. Many of those injured are still being treated in hospital for severe burns.

Switzerland's Federal Office for Civil Protection told the AFP news agency on Friday that 44 patients were being treated abroad. They included 18 in France, 12 in Italy, eight in Germany and six in Belgium.

A further 37 patients were still in Swiss hospitals as of Monday, according to the Wallis health ministry.

Initial findings from an investigation suggest the fire began as sparklers attached to champagne bottles ignited soundproof foam that lined the ceiling of the bar's basement.

Authorities have acknowledged that the bar had not undergone safety checks for five years.

open image in gallery Owners of Le Constellation bar Jacques Moretti (L) and Jessica Moretti (C) are facing criminal investigation ( AFP/Getty )

Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the bar owners - French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti - on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing a fire by negligence.

Criminal proceedings have also been brought against the municipality's head of public safety and a former council fire safety inspector.

A former British schoolgirl was previously named among those killed in the blaze.

Charlotte Niddam, who previously attended Immanuel College, a private Jewish school in Hertfordshire, celebrating the New Year in the ski-resort when the fire broke out in the packed bar at around 1.30am on 1 January.

Survivors, families and mourners gathered in nearby Martigny for an emotional memorial to those killed on 10 January.