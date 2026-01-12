Swiss court orders 3 months of pretrial detention for bar manager over fatal fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Swiss court on Monday ordered three months of pretrial detention for a manager of a bar that burst into flames during a New Year's Eve celebration, killing 40 people — mostly young revelers — and injuring 116 others, many seriously.

The court of compulsory measures in the southwestern Valais canton, or region, ordered that Jacques Moretti, a manager of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, be held because of a possible “flight risk” highlighted by prosecutors.

However, the court said in a statement it was inclined to lift the three months of pretrial detention if sufficient “security measures” — potentially including bail — are arranged. It said the manager should remain in custody until the measures are worked out.

The office of Patrick Michod, a lawyer for Moretti, did not respond to emailed requests for comment, and his secretary said the attorney was not immediately available.

A Swiss business register lists French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti as the bar's owners. Lawyers for Jessica Moretti, in a statement, said the court decision would allow her husband “to regain freedom” once conditions are arranged.

Swiss authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the owners, who are suspected of involuntary homicide, involuntary bodily harm and involuntarily causing a fire.

Investigators believe that sparkling candles ignited the fire when they came too close to the ceiling, which was outfitted with soundproofing material. Authorities were looking into whether the material conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar. Fire safety inspections hadn’t been carried out since 2019.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said Friday that Switzerland was “appalled” by the tragedy.