Spain train crash latest: At least 21 dead and more than 100 injured after collision
A total of 100 people were injured, 25 seriously, according to Spain’s national broadcaster
At least 21 people have been killed after a high-speed train derailed and crashed into an oncoming train, pushing it off the tracks, in Spain on Sunday.
State broadcaster Television Espanola reported that 100 people had been injured, 25 seriously, in the horror accident happened near Adamuz, in Cordoba province.
The driver of one of the trains, which was travelling from Madrid to Huelva, was among those who died, the TV station reported.
"The Iryo 6189 Malaga - (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed," said Adif, which runs the rail network, in a social media post.
Adif said the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. (1740 GMT), about 10 minutes after the Iryo train left Cordoba heading towards Madrid.
Spanish transport minister said the crash was “very serious”. Speaking of the derailment of the Iryo train, he said: “The impact has been terrible, causing the first two units of the Renfe train to be thrown off as a result.”
Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said he was “very concerned” by the news.
Footage shows aftermath of deadly train derailment in Spain
New footage shows the aftermath of a deadly high-speed train derailment near Adamuz in southern Spain (January 18).
So far, 21 people have been confirmed dead by police.
Video shared on social media shows derailed carriages, emergency crews at the scene, and passengers climbing out of a train carriage left tilted on its side.
Watch here:
Footage shows aftermath of deadly train derailment in Spain
Train companies supporting relatives of victims
Adif, the company which runs Spain’s state-owned rail network, has released more information in a post on social media.
The company says it is providing spaces to assist the relatives of victims, the operator added.
It added in the post: “We are working in coordination with emergency services and railway companies regarding the accident that has taken place in Adamuz.
“Tonight, the stations of Madrid Puerta de Atocha, Córdoba Julio Anguita and Sevilla Santa Justa will remain open.”
Situation is 'very serious', says Spain's transport minister
Spanish transport minister has described the situation regarding the high-speed train crash between Madrid and Cordoba as “very serious”.
“The latest information coming in is very serious,” Oscar Puente said in a post on X.
“The last units of the Iryo train heading toward Madrid have derailed, with those cars invading the opposite track where, at that moment, a Renfe train heading toward Huelva was traveling.
“The impact has been terrible, causing the first two units of the Renfe train to be thrown off as a result. The number of victims cannot be confirmed at this time. The fundamental priority now is to assist the victims.”
EU Council president 'deeply shocked' by crash
EU Council president Antonio Costa has said he is “deeply shocked” by the horror train crash which has left at least 21 dead.
He said in a post on X: “Deeply shocked by the terrible train accident in Adamuz, Córdoba.
“My deepest solidarity with the victims, their loved ones, and with the Spanish people.
“My most sincere condolences to the grieving families and my full support to the injured people, as well as to the emergency teams mobilized.”
Local hospitals prepare for influx of patients
A local doctor has said his medical facility is ready for an influx of patients following the deadly train crash in Adamuz, Spain.
According to reports in Spain, 100 people were injured, including 25 seriously.
“Ready for anyone who needs it regarding the accident in #adamuz,“said Ruben Ciria, alongside a picture of several medics standing in a room with a number of empty hospital beds.
“All alerts activated. The healthcare response in #Cordoba is massive. Giving the best we have.”
Spanish prime minister says he is 'very concerned' about train crash
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has said he is “very concerned” about the accident between two high-speed trains.
“Very concerned about the accident between two high-speed trains that have derailed in Adamuz (Córdoba),” Mr Sanchez wrote on X.
“The Government is working with the rest of the competent authorities and emergency services to assist the passengers.”
High-speed rail suspended in region on Monday
High-speed rail traffic will be suspended between Madrid and Cordoba after Sunday’s crash, state-owned Spanish train operator Adif has said.
“High-speed rail traffic between Madrid and Córdoba, Seville, Málaga, and Huelva will be suspended, at least, throughout Monday, January 19,” it said on X.
