Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trains derail in Spain causing mass casualty emergency

Rail network operator Adif announced the suspension of all rail services connecting Madrid and Andalusia
Rail network operator Adif announced the suspension of all rail services connecting Madrid and Andalusia (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Seven people have reportedly died after two high-speed trains derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, according to state-run television channel RTVE.
  • The incident, which occurred near Adamuz, Cordoba, also left at least 100 passengers injured, with 25 sustaining serious injuries.
  • The Iryo 6189 service, travelling from Málaga to Madrid, derailed and crashed onto an adjacent line, subsequently causing a second train (Madrid to Huelva) to also derail.
  • The accident took place approximately ten minutes after the Iryo train departed Malaga at 6:40 p.m., with the Italian-run private rail operator yet to issue a statement.
  • Rail network operator Adif announced the suspension of all rail services connecting Madrid and Andalusia, with emergency services dispatching numerous vehicles to the scene.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in