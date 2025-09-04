Portugal in mourning after 15 die in tragedy on iconic Lisbon funicular

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A streetcar that is one of Lisbon's big tourist attractions derailed and crashed on Wednesday, killing 15 people and injuring 18 others, emergency services in Portugal said.

One child is among the injured, while five people are in a serious condition, the National Institute for Medical Emergencies said in a statement. An unknown number of the injured are foreigners, it said.

The yellow-and-white streetcar, which goes up and down a steep downtown hill in tandem with one going the opposite way, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels along, television channels showed.

Its sides and top were partially crumpled, and it appeared to have crashed into a building where the road bends. Several dozen emergency workers attended the scene but most stood down after about two hours.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the streetcar careened down the hill.

The wreckage of the ‘Gloria’ funicular that derailed and crashed ( Reuters )

Lisbon mayor Carlos Moedas told reporters at the scene that the city was distraught over the incident. “This was a tragic accident … It’s a tragedy of the like we’ve never seen.”

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered his condolence to affected families. The Portuguese government has declared Thursday a day of national mourning, while Lisbon city has announced three days of mourning.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6 pm.

An investigation into the causes will begin once the rescue operation is over, the Portuguese government said in a statement.

The streetcar that crashed, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents. The cars are attached to opposite ends of a haulage cable with traction provided by electric motors on the two vehicles.

The car at the bottom of the line was apparently undamaged, but video from bystanders aired by CNN Portugal showed it jolting violently when the other one derailed and several passengers jumping out of its windows and people shouting.

Operator Carris said “all maintenance protocols have been carried out”, including monthly and weekly maintenance programmes and daily inspections.

A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was in touch with the local authorities and stood by "to provide consular assistance if there are any affected British nationals".

Lisbon hosted around 8.5 million tourists last year and the streetcar is a popular attraction. Long lines of tourists typically form for the brief ride on it.