Three dead and dozens injured after Lisbon’s Gloria funicular derails: Latest updates
The incident happened near the Avenida da Liberdade around 6pm on Wednesday evening
At least three people have died after Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway derailed and crashed, also leaving around 20 people injured, authorities said.
Footage from the site showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, practically destroyed and emergency workers pulling people out of the wreckage.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the crash, which happened at around 6pm UK time.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa reacted to the tragic incident in a statement, expressing hope that authorities would soon establish what had caused the crash.
The line, which opened in 1885, connects Lisbon's downtown area near the Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto (Upper Quarter), famous for its vibrant nightlife. It is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris.
Its two cars are attached to opposite ends of a haulage cable with traction provided by electric motors on the two cars.
The car at the bottom of the line was apparently undamaged, but CNN Portugal said passengers had to jump out of its windows when the incident happened.
Emergency services 'all on the ground' helping victims
Lisbon’s mayor, Carlos Moedas, has issued an update on the response of emergency services to the incident.
He said it was a “tragic day for the city”.
Mr Moedas said: "All City Hall teams, including the INEM (National Emergency Services), firefighters, we're all on the ground trying to help victims.
"This is a tragic time for the city, a very difficult time. We have to be here and on the ground working on this."
President of the European Commission shares 'sadness' over crash
In a social media post, Ursula von de Leyen, president of the European Commission, reacted to the breaking news tonight from the Portuguese capital.
She said: “It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous “Elevador da Glória”. My condolences to the families of the victims.”
Where the crash took place
The Gloira funicular line connects Lisbon's downtown area near the Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto (Upper Quarter).
Gloria funicular is classified as a national monument
The funicular, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents.
Two carriages run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill for a few hundred metres.
It is classified as a national monument.
Lisbon hosted around 8.5 million tourists last year, and the funicular is a popular attraction.
A child among the injured, local reports say
A child is among 10 of the injured people taken to two hospitals in Lisbon, Expresso news outlet is reporting.
The child was one of three to be sent to Hospital de Santa Maria, the hospital said.
Seven of those injured in the crash have gone to Sao Jose Hospital, with five said to be in a serious condition.
The streetcar was lying on its side and crumpled, Portuguese television channels showed
The yellow-and-white streetcar, which goes up and down a steep city hill in tandem with one going the opposite way, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels along, Portuguese television channels showed.
Its sides and top were partially crumpled. Several dozen emergency workers were at the scene.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known, local media said.
It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6 pm.
The streetcar, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents.
Portugal president offered his 'condolences and solidarity to the families affected'
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa lamented the tragic accident in a statement, expressing hope that authorities would soon establish what had caused the crash.
Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said: “The President of the Republic deeply regrets the accident that occurred this afternoon with the Gloria funicular railway in Lisbon, particularly the fatalities and serious injuries, as well as the various minor injuries.
“The President of the Republic offers his condolences and solidarity to the families affected by this tragedy and hopes that the incident will be quickly clarified by the competent authorities.”
Pictures from the scene
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash near the Avenida da Liberdade around 6pm on Wednesday evening.
Three people have died in funicular railway crash
At least three people have died after Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway, which is popular with tourists, derailed and crashed, leaving around 20 people hurt, authorities said.
Footage from the site showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, destroyed, and emergency workers pulling people out of the wreckage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments