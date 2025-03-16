Pope Francis pictured for first time since spell in intensive care with pneumonia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Vatican has released the first image of Pope Francis since he was taken to hospital with double pneumonia more than a month ago.

The photograph shows the 88-year-old pontiff celebrating a mass in his prayer room in the hospital chapel on Sunday morning.

The photograph is taken from behind, and shows the leader of the Catholic Church wearing a purple stole sitting in a wheelchair in front of an altar.

The Vatican said he was particpating in the celebration of the Mass with other priests.

open image in gallery Candles and flowers for Pope Francis outside the Rome's Gemelli hospital ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

It is the first photograph of the pope since he was hospitalised on 14 February with a severe case of bronchitis, which developed into double pneumonia. It is also the first time the Vatican has mentioned that the pope has participated in celebrating a Mass in the period.

Earlier, dozens of children toting yellow and white balloons - many from war-torn countries - gathered outside Rome's Gemelli hospital to greet Francis.

While the pope did not appear from the 10th-floor suite of windows, he thanked them and acknowledged their presence in the traditional Sunday blessing.

"I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to Gemelli as a sign of closeness," the pontiff said in the Angelus text prepared for the traditional prayer but not delivered live again.

open image in gallery The 88-year-old has been in hospital for a month ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you," Francis said.

Doctors this week said the pontiff was no longer in critical, life-threatening condition, but they have continued to emphasise that his condition remained complex due to his age, lack of mobility and the loss of part of a lung as a young man.

Still, they are issuing fewer medical bulletins as the pontiff has been on an upward trajectory. An X-ray this week confirmed that the infection was clearing.

Francis has not been seen publicly since he was admitted to the hospital on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis that made it difficult for him to speak. Doctors soon added a diagnosis of double pneumonia and a polymicrobial (bacterial, viral and fungal) infection.

The first three weeks of his hospitalisation were marked by a rollercoaster of setbacks, including respiratory crises, mild kidney failure and a severe coughing fit.

More follows on this breaking news story