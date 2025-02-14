Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis has been hospitalised as he continues to battle with bronchitis, the Vatican said on Friday.

"This morning, at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment," it said.

Last Wednesday, the Pope said he was suffering from a "strong cold", and asked an aide to read his prepared message for his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

"I want to ask forgiveness but with this strong cold, it is difficult for me to speak," he told pilgrims at the audience.

He was then diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday and has continued his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lives, with a public appearance on Sunday.

Before going to hospital on Friday, he had an official meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

open image in gallery Pope Francis meeting with Slovakia’s prime minister ( VATICAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Imag )

Francis also held meetings on Friday morning with Cardinal Luis Tagle, a senior Vatican official, with a Catholic philanthropy group based in Puerto Rico and with Mark Thompson, the chairman and CEO of the CNN news channel.

A person who attended one of the meetings, who asked not to be named to discuss a sensitive matter, said the pope appeared to be struggling to talk during their encounter.

Francis has long battled health problems, including long bouts of bronchitis.

He uses a walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Rome's Gemelli hospital, the largest in the city, has a special suite for treating popes. Francis spent nine days there in June 2023, when he had surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.

Francis, 88, has been pope since 2013.