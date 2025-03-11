Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis's health has taken a positive turn, with doctors upgrading his prognosis and stating he is no longer in immediate danger of death following a bout of double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalised for nearly a month, marking the longest and most serious health scare of his 12-year papacy.

While the Pope's condition remains stable and he has shown improvement in recent days, doctors are proceeding with caution.

He will remain hospitalised for several more days to continue treatment and begin rehabilitation.

However, blood tests and his positive response to treatment have encouraged medical staff.

Francis, who suffers from chronic lung disease, continues to require supplemental oxygen during the day and uses a ventilation mask at night to aid his breathing.

He has been waking later than usual during his stay at Gemelli hospital, around 8am, compared to his typical 4:30am rising time at the Vatican.

open image in gallery Candles for Pope Francis are seen in front of the Gemelli hospital ( AP )

Doctors lifted their "guarded" prognosis late Monday, indicating they no longer believe the respiratory infection that led to his hospitalisation on February 14 poses an immediate threat.

However, given the Pope's age and overall health, doctors remain vigilant about potential complications.

"In view of the complexity of the clinical picture and the important infectious picture presented on admission, it will be necessary to continue medical drug therapy in a hospital setting for additional days," a Vatican statement said.

In a sign of his improved health, Francis followed the Vatican's weeklong spiritual retreat via videoconference on Monday in both the morning and afternoon sessions, something he was likely to continue to do through the week.

open image in gallery A nun attends a rosary prayer for Francis at Vatican Square ( AP )

The retreat, an annual gathering that kicks off the Catholic Church's solemn Lenten season leading to Easter, continues through Friday. The Vatican has said Francis would participate "in spiritual communion" with the rest of the hierarchy, from afar.

Francis could see and hear the Reverend Roberto Pasolini, preacher of the papal household, but the priests, bishops, cardinals and nuns gathered for the retreat in the Vatican auditorium could not see or hear him.

The Pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, had what was just a bad case of bronchitis when he was hospitalised in February. The infection progressed into a complex respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia that has sidelined Francis and raised questions about the future.

He was still keeping his eye on things, however. The Vatican said he had been informed about the floods in his native Argentina, sent a telegram of condolences and expressed his closeness to the affected population.