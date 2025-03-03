Pope Francis unlikely to ever return to homeland as health worsens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis's long-awaited visit to Argentina, his homeland, appears increasingly unlikely as he battles double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old Pope's ongoing stay in Rome's Gemelli hospital, his longest as pontiff at over two weeks, has sparked concerns about his overall health and ability to travel in future.

Since assuming his position in 2013, Francis has embarked on over 45 international trips, including historic first visits to Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, North Macedonia, Bahrain, and Mongolia.

However, the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires has never returned to Argentina – despite anticipation of a visit early in his papacy and again in 2024.

Jimmy Burns, author of Francis, Pope of Good Promise, noted the unique absence of a homecoming in Francis's papacy, unlike his predecessors.

Mr Burns said that Francis may be avoiding being seen as taking sides in Argentina's politically polarised environment.

“Any visit would try and be exploited by one side or the other, and he would unwittingly fuel those divisions.”

open image in gallery A photo of Francis is projected onto the Obelisco de Buenos Aires as he battles pneumonia in hospital ( AP )

Guillermo Marco, former spokesperson for the pope when he was Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, told Reuters it had been a "wasted opportunity" for Argentina. Francis, he said, had a "tango soul" – a reference to the music and dance that has its origins in the back streets of Buenos Aires.

"He would have liked to (come) if he could have made a simple trip, let's say, where he came to visit the people he loves and, I don't know, celebrate a mass for the people," said Mr Marco, who retains a close relationship with Francis.

"But he is fully aware there is a whole network of supporters and detractors who are fighting over him."

In September, the pope told journalists he had wanted to go to Argentina, saying “they are my people”, but that various matters had to be resolved first”.

Maximo Jurcinovic, a spokesperson for the Argentine bishops' conference, said the Church was focused on praying for the pope's health and would not comment on other matters.

Mr Marco said Francis had sounded tired when he spoke to him in late January.

"He is 88 years old and then you add to those 88 years the worries and pace of life that he tries to lead," he said.

"It's like he has a willpower, a spiritual strength that God gives him that makes his body do things, but his body is already telling him: 'I can't.' That's a bit what happened to him now."

open image in gallery Francis with former Argentinian president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

‘The chorus is divided’

During Francis’s time as pope, the first Latin American to hold the position, Argentina has experienced recurring economic crises and political instability. The current government, led by President Javier Milei, has taken steps to stabilise the economy – but through strict austerity measures.

Mr Milei, who once referred to Francis as the devil's representative on Earth, has since reconciled with the Pope after assuming office.

Some argue that Francis should have visited Argentina regardless of the political climate. Sergio Rubin, an Argentine journalist and co-author of the papal biography The Jesuit, noted the divided opinions, stating: "There are those who say that he should have come anyway because it would have helped close the political rift a little."

Rogelio Pfirter, former ambassador to the Vatican and one-time student of Bergoglio, suggested that Francis's priority had been to promote inclusivity within the Church.

"I have no doubt that everything Argentine and the homeland itself is something that has a special place in his head and in his heart," he said.

But one of the pope's greatest legacies has been "making a papacy for everyone", Mr Pfirter said.

"From the pope's perspective, it has probably been much more important to travel to the Pacific, travel to Africa, travel to some other Latin American countries than to visit regions where the Church already has a strong position."

Many of Argentina's faithful would still have liked to welcome Francis home and remember him as Bergoglio, born in 1936 in Buenos Aires to Italian immigrants.

"That the pope has not come until now hurts me, it hurts me a little," said Claudia Nudel, at a recent mass in Buenos Aires to pray for the pope's recovery.

Silvia Leda, 70, also at the mass, said: "I would have liked him to come, but I think the most important thing is what he can do for the world."