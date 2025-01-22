Student dismissed by doctors over sore knee later found to have rare bone cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19-year-old student's persistent knee pain, initially dismissed as a minor ache, turned out to be a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, necessitating a life-saving leg amputation.

Alicia Ortstad, a salad shop worker from Uppsala, Sweden first noticed the pain in the summer of 2023. By late August, her leg had dramatically swollen, resembling a bowling ball and making it impossible to bear weight.

However, Ortstad’s complaints were initially brushed off by doctors.

“They just told me to rest and prescribed paracetamol,” she recalled.

“But it only got worse.”

She said her pleas for an MRI scan were ignored and, instead, doctors gave her cortisone shots to manage the pain.

As her knee continued to swell, she started experiencing frequent colds, blue veins on her knee, extreme fatigue, and trouble concentrating in class.

“I was falling asleep mid-lesson – that wasn’t like me,” she said.

“The first thing the doctors said to me was to completely forget school for now.

“But I was only half a term away from graduation.”

After finally getting a MRI scan in December 2023 the devastating diagnosis was revealed: osteosarcoma. Doctors informed her that amputation was the only way to prevent the cancer from spreading.

In January 2024, with the support of her boyfriend, Simon Pettersson, a 21-year-old who has also had a leg amputation due to osteosarcoma, Ortstad underwent the life-altering surgery.

“Now that I look back, there are many signs that I completely ignored that I now know were indications that something was wrong with me,” Ortstad said.

open image in gallery Ortstad was back riding her horse weeks after the amputation ( Collect/PA Real Life )

After a few days she learned to stand up and later walk with crutches – in fact Ortstad and her family thought the recovery speed was a miracle.

However, just a week later, she had to undergo a second surgery to remove a metastasis, the spread of cancer cells from the original tumour to her lungs.

“It was another setback, and I could no longer walk again because of the pain in my upper body as well as my lower – but a week later, I was back on track,” she said.

open image in gallery Ortstad has shared her recovery journey on TikTok ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Ortstad would continue to study from hospital and home after her surgery, graduating in June 2024.

She said going through such an ordeal in her late teens has shaped who she is today.

She urges others in her position to seek professional help as soon as they experience symptoms, adding: “I wish that people educated themselves more about the symptoms, especially the pain while resting, since it’s very common for osteosarcoma.

“Some doctors are not very informed about this rare disease, and I want them to eliminate the possibility of this disease by doing an MRI at the first symptom.”

Alicia has spent the past year recovering and getting used to her new prosthetic leg, and she now posts on TikTok, gaining more than 7.5 million likes for her videos so far.