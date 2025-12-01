Family of man found dead on Benidorm holiday say new evidence suggests foul play

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a father-of-four who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Benidorm say they have new evidence to suggest his death involved foul play.

Nathan Osman, 30, was found dead less than 24 hours after he arrived at the seaside resort for a last-minute weekend getaway with friends in September 2024.

His body was found at the bottom of a 200m (650ft) cliff by an off-duty police officer. A postmortem revealed he died from head and abdominal injuries after falling from a height.

Police initially concluded that Osman had died in a “tragic accident” as he made his way back to his hotel room alone.

But his family now believe the death was suspicious and have called on authorities to investigate the possibility of homicide.

open image in gallery Nathan Osman’s body was found at the bottom of a cliff by an off-duty police officer ( Family handout )

New phone data suggests Osman, from Pontypridd in south Wales, could not have reached the remote location where he was found by foot, his family said after receiving his mobile two months ago.

The family tracked his final movements through a health app and said his pace “wasn’t consistent with a fast walk or even a sprint”, his brother Lee Evans told Sky News.

“There’s a breakdown inside the app of every 10 minutes – the distance, pace, measurement of pace… every detail you can think of,” Evans said.

The family say the journey he took uphill was fast, convincing them that Osman was in a vehicle. The information has led them to conclude that he died around half an hour after he was last seen on CCTV.

They have also located 27 CCTV cameras that they say could have picked up Osman’s last movements, after local authorities said they could not find any. They were told that the cameras “wouldn’t be working” or footage would have been deleted.

“It was really ridiculous to think that my son would’ve walked up there at 4am in the pitch dark,” Osman’s mother Elizabeth said after visiting the location.

The family previously raised questions over how Osman had been found in an area located in the opposite direction from his hotel.

“No procedures were followed. Nothing was cordoned off, it wasn’t a crime scene,” Osman’s father, Jonathan, said. “There’s loads of things that could’ve been taken. Tyre tracks, foot tracks, nothing. No DNA taken.”

Spanish police reopened an investigation into Osman’s death earlier this year and closed it in September.

The Independent has contacted Spanish police and South Wales Police for comment.

South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police is carrying out enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner and a family liaison officer has been appointed to provide support.”