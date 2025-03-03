Family of British father found dead on Benidorm holiday demand answers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a father who died during a Benidorm holiday last year are flying to Spain as they ‘fight for answers’ about the hours before his death.

Father-of-four Nathan Osman, 30, died after falling 200 metres off a remote cliff on the outskirts of Benidorm, less than a day after arriving and meeting friends in September, an inquest previously heard. But his family is still searching for answers as they say Spanish authorities failed to investigate attempts to use his bank cards the day after his death.

Spanish authorities will meet with the family, who are worried others were involved in Mr Osman’s death.

Mr Osman’s brother Lee Evans and sister Alannah were due to fly to Benidorm Sunday to speak to police and hand over evidence they have gathered themselves.

The siblings said tracing Mr Osman’s known movements suggested he had been on a video call with a friend before his phone ran out of charge. The family also identified him on public CCTV on a promenade and that he did not appear to be significantly intoxicated.

open image in gallery The British father was on holiday in Benidorm at the time ( Getty/iStock )

Owners of CCTV footage from other premises have said they will not hand over recordings without a request from the Spanish authorities, reports claim.

"We've been totally abandoned," Mr Evans told the BBC. "There's been zero investigation and we are fighting for answers."

Benidorm’s police have not yet responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

Mr Osman, of Pontypridd in Wales, arrived in Benidorm on 27 September for a last-minute trip with his friends.

Less than 24 hours after arriving and spending time with his friends, he said he would walk back to his hotel room to rest because he was tired.

The next morning, his bed had not been slept in. His body was found later that day by an off-duty policeman at the foot of the cliff.

Mr Evans said that his brother would not have gone alone to the remote location which was in the opposite direction to his hotel, adding that it would take an hour to walk there.

He “had no reason to be up there”, Mr Osman’s brother told the BBC. "We strongly believe he was taken up there, whether it was by taxi or against his own will. And something has happened for him to be found where he was found."

After taking matters into their own hands, Alannah said they received an “empty” police file in which the case was “closed”.

Mr Osman’s father Jonathan added: "They've done nothing, nothing at all. It's just a total disregard for his life in every kind of way."

The family claim their repeated enquiries into the investigation’s progress has been met with silence.

Mr Osman’s mother, Elizabeth added: “We live in a nightmare. Not knowing about that last hour or two before his death, it's eating us away.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help return Mr Osman to Wales for a funeral.

A British Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”