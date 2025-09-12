Family’s fury after police close case on British father’s Benidorm death, ruling it an accident
The family of Nathan Osman say they are “frustrated” after Spanish authorities have closed an investigation into his death, ruling it an accident
The family of Nathan Osman, 30, who was found dead at the foot of a remote cliff on the outskirts of Benidorm, say the Spanish police have failed them after ruling his death an accident.
The father-of-four from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, fell 200m off a cliff within a day of arriving in the Spanish town, where he was on holiday with his friends last September.
His family believe foul play was involved in his death. They suspect that he was abducted while walking alone to his hotel, robbed, and then taken to the area where his body was found. The day after his death, there were attempts to use his bank cards.
His brother, Lee Evans, said there had been “zero investigation on their part,” after police confirmed they had closed their investigation, the BBC reported.
The report produced by Spanish authorities told the family the investigation was over and that the death was likely an “accident”, which Mr Evans said was based on "an overview and assumptions and no hard facts”.
Police told the family that “all paths of evidence had closed.”
The police had previously closed the case but reopened it in May after the family was unhappy with how authorities had responded and decided to conduct their own investigation.
After sharing their findings with the authorities, Mr Evans said the chief prosecutor told them “we strongly believe foul play is involved and we are treating it as a potential homicide”.
The family will now look for other legal options in an attempt to find out what happened to his brother, who "hasn't been given any thought or justice.”
Mr Evans said they would not give up on getting answers and had been in contact with other families who had relatives die overseas in similar circumstances.
Mr Osman arrived in Benidorm on 27 September for a last-minute trip with his friends. Less than a day after arriving, he told his friends he would go back to his hotel room because he was tired.
The next day, his bed had not been slept in, and his body was found by an off-duty policeman at the bottom of the cliff.
His brother said the upcoming anniversary of his death would be hard for the family, who feel they have been abandoned and have not received the correct help.
