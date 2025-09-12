Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Nathan Osman, 30, who was found dead at the foot of a remote cliff on the outskirts of Benidorm, say the Spanish police have failed them after ruling his death an accident.

The father-of-four from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, fell 200m off a cliff within a day of arriving in the Spanish town, where he was on holiday with his friends last September.

His family believe foul play was involved in his death. They suspect that he was abducted while walking alone to his hotel, robbed, and then taken to the area where his body was found. The day after his death, there were attempts to use his bank cards.

His brother, Lee Evans, said there had been “zero investigation on their part,” after police confirmed they had closed their investigation, the BBC reported.

The report produced by Spanish authorities told the family the investigation was over and that the death was likely an “accident”, which Mr Evans said was based on "an overview and assumptions and no hard facts”.

Police told the family that “all paths of evidence had closed.”

open image in gallery The family believes that foul play was involved and will be seeking other legal routes to get answers in to his death ( GoFundMe )

The police had previously closed the case but reopened it in May after the family was unhappy with how authorities had responded and decided to conduct their own investigation.

After sharing their findings with the authorities, Mr Evans said the chief prosecutor told them “we strongly believe foul play is involved and we are treating it as a potential homicide”.

The family will now look for other legal options in an attempt to find out what happened to his brother, who "hasn't been given any thought or justice.”

Mr Evans said they would not give up on getting answers and had been in contact with other families who had relatives die overseas in similar circumstances.

Mr Osman arrived in Benidorm on 27 September for a last-minute trip with his friends. Less than a day after arriving, he told his friends he would go back to his hotel room because he was tired.

The next day, his bed had not been slept in, and his body was found by an off-duty policeman at the bottom of the cliff.

His brother said the upcoming anniversary of his death would be hard for the family, who feel they have been abandoned and have not received the correct help.