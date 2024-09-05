Munich police shoot ‘suspicious person’ near Nazi-era museum

Support truly

Police have shot a “suspicious person” near the Israeli Consulate in Munich and a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history.

The person was hit in the shooting on Thursday morning, Munich Police said, without giving further details.

They said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident.

There was no immediate information on why the person was considered suspicious.

The incident took place in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich.

Police said they had increased their presence in the city, which is Germany’s third-biggest, but they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects.

More follows on this breaking news story...