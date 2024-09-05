Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Munich police shoot ‘suspicious person’ near Nazi-era museum

Suspect hit by police bullet in central Karolinenplatz area of Munich, force says

Andy Gregory
Thursday 05 September 2024 04:34
Police have shot a “suspicious person” near the Israeli Consulate in Munich and a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history.

The person was hit in the shooting on Thursday morning, Munich Police said, without giving further details.

They said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident.

There was no immediate information on why the person was considered suspicious.

The incident took place in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich.

Police said they had increased their presence in the city, which is Germany’s third-biggest, but they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects.

More follows on this breaking news story...

