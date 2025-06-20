Nuclear power plant warning as heatwave hits France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France’s electricity supply faces potential disruption as soaring river temperatures, driven by an impending heatwave, threaten to curtail nuclear power generation along the Rhone.

Nuclear operator EDF announced on Friday that high water temperatures are expected to impact electricity production from 25 June, particularly at the 3.6-gigawatt Bugey nuclear power plant in eastern France.

This marks the first such warning for high river temperatures in France for 2025.

The issue stems from environmental regulations governing the discharge of cooling water, which can be breached when river temperatures become excessively high due to heatwave conditions.

The alert comes as state forecaster Meteo France predicts a significant heatwave will sweep across the country this weekend.

Temperatures in southern France are anticipated to reach as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100.4F).

open image in gallery The Bugey nuclear plant near Lyon ( AP )

The 3.6 GW Cruas nuclear plant and the 2.6 GW Saint-Alban nuclear plant are down river of the Bugey plant but were not mentioned in the bulletin.

One of the 1.3 GW reactors at Saint-Alban and one of the reactors at Cruas are currently offline for maintenance.

EDF can often lower production at individual reactors rather than taking the whole nuclear plant offline, so if reactors are off for maintenance than the current operating reactors can be left unaffected.

Nuclear power accounts for about 70 per cent of total French power consumption annually.

The summer is usually maintenance season as demand is generally lower.

open image in gallery This kind of heatwave earlier in the summer is more deadly as people are less acclimatised to coping with the warmer conditions, experts warned ( PA Wire )

Climate change blamed for heatwave

Searing temperatures of 32C hitting the UK this week have been made 100 times more likely due to human-caused climate change, scientists have warned.

A rapid study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group found the current heatwave in the south-east of England was around 10 times more likely than without human activity warming the planet.

Dr Fredi Otto, from Imperial College London, underscored the severity, warning that heatwaves are "silent killers" and that the impacts of heat are "severely underestimated", leaving the UK unprepared for the conditions expected to persist into the weekend.

Japan has also been hit by a heatwave, with temperatures of up to 35C recorded and four people dying from suspected heatstroke.