Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nuclear power plant warning as heatwave hits France

Temperatures of up to 38C are expected in the area

Forrest Crellin
Friday 20 June 2025 05:00 EDT
Comments
File: Penguins keep cool in heatwave

France’s electricity supply faces potential disruption as soaring river temperatures, driven by an impending heatwave, threaten to curtail nuclear power generation along the Rhone.

Nuclear operator EDF announced on Friday that high water temperatures are expected to impact electricity production from 25 June, particularly at the 3.6-gigawatt Bugey nuclear power plant in eastern France.

This marks the first such warning for high river temperatures in France for 2025.

The issue stems from environmental regulations governing the discharge of cooling water, which can be breached when river temperatures become excessively high due to heatwave conditions.

The alert comes as state forecaster Meteo France predicts a significant heatwave will sweep across the country this weekend.

Temperatures in southern France are anticipated to reach as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100.4F).

The Bugey nuclear plant near Lyon
The Bugey nuclear plant near Lyon (AP)

The 3.6 GW Cruas nuclear plant and the 2.6 GW Saint-Alban nuclear plant are down river of the Bugey plant but were not mentioned in the bulletin.

One of the 1.3 GW reactors at Saint-Alban and one of the reactors at Cruas are currently offline for maintenance.

EDF can often lower production at individual reactors rather than taking the whole nuclear plant offline, so if reactors are off for maintenance than the current operating reactors can be left unaffected.

Nuclear power accounts for about 70 per cent of total French power consumption annually.

The summer is usually maintenance season as demand is generally lower.

This kind of heatwave earlier in the summer is more deadly as people are less acclimatised to coping with the warmer conditions, experts warned
This kind of heatwave earlier in the summer is more deadly as people are less acclimatised to coping with the warmer conditions, experts warned (PA Wire)

Climate change blamed for heatwave

Searing temperatures of 32C hitting the UK this week have been made 100 times more likely due to human-caused climate change, scientists have warned.

A rapid study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group found the current heatwave in the south-east of England was around 10 times more likely than without human activity warming the planet.

Dr Fredi Otto, from Imperial College London, underscored the severity, warning that heatwaves are "silent killers" and that the impacts of heat are "severely underestimated", leaving the UK unprepared for the conditions expected to persist into the weekend.

Japan has also been hit by a heatwave, with temperatures of up to 35C recorded and four people dying from suspected heatstroke.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in