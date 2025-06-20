Climate change blamed for UK heatwave amid 32C temperatures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Searing temperatures of 32C hitting the UK this week have been made 100 times more likely due to human-caused climate change, scientists have warned.

A rapid study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group found the current heatwave in the south-east of England was around 10 times more likely than without human activity warming the planet.

Dr Fredi Otto, from Imperial College London, underscored the severity, warning that heatwaves are "silent killers" and that the impacts of heat are "severely underestimated", leaving the UK unprepared for the conditions expected to persist into the weekend.

Experts highlighted that older people, along with those suffering from heart issues, respiratory illnesses, and conditions such as diabetes, face the highest risk of death.

They also noted that heatwaves occurring earlier in the summer are particularly deadly, as the population is less acclimatised to coping with warmer conditions.

The researchers also identified wildfires as an "emerging risk" for the UK during summer, with conditions increasingly resembling those found in southern Europe.

They urged the public to exercise extreme caution with barbecues, cigarettes, and glass, all of which can ignite fires in the hot, dry weather.

open image in gallery Graphic showing the heatwave thresholds for different parts of the UK ( PA )

This study marks only the second time the WWA, known for its rapid assessments of climate change’s role in specific extreme weather events, has analysed a forecasted event rather than one that has already occurred.

The analysis, which drew on observations for early summer heat in the south east of the UK, found that a heatwave – defined as three days of temperatures above 28C for the region – in June would be expected once every five years today.

But without humans warming the atmosphere by around 1.3C since pre-industrial times, such a heatwave would only have occurred about once every 50 years, the study shows.

The heatwave was made approximately 2-4C more intense as a result of the overall warming of the planet, meaning the current weather “just wouldn’t have been a heatwave without human-induced warming”, Dr Ben Clarke, from Imperial College London, said.

Temperatures had been forecast to hit 32C across the south east on Saturday and had already reached that level on Thursday in London.

Heat of that level could be expected in June once in 25 years in the current climate, but only once in 2,500 years in June before industrialisation, the researchers said.

While the impacts of temperatures rising above 30C are not as severe as the record-breaking heat topping 40C in some places in July 2022, the researchers warned people were still at risk.

open image in gallery Dr Fredi Otto, from Imperial College London, warned heatwaves are ‘silent killers’, with the impacts of heat ‘severely underestimated’ and the UK unprepared for the kind of conditions hitting the country into the weekend ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

They urged people to ensure they were drinking enough water, and to encourage elderly relatives to do the same, avoid areas with high air pollution, keep windows and curtains shut during the day, and consider going to cooler public buildings such as museums to protect against the heat.

Dr Clarke, researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London, said: “This heatwave is another reminder that our planet has already heated to a dangerous level.

“We’re at 1.3C today, but heading for around 3C this century.

“With every fraction of a degree of warming, the UK will experience hotter, more dangerous heatwaves.

“That means more heat deaths, more pressure on the NHS, more transport disruptions, tougher work conditions and poorer air quality.”

Dr Otto, associate professor in climate science at the Centre for Environmental Policy, said: “We know exactly what has intensified this heatwave – burning oil, gas and coal, which has loaded the atmosphere with planet-heating greenhouse gases.

“It is totally insane we have political leaders in the UK trying to drag us back to the past with calls for more fossil fuels.

“The climate will continue to drive increasingly dangerous heatwaves, fires and floods in the UK until emissions are reduced to net zero globally.”

She added that while people working in air-conditioned offices would “probably be OK” this week, poorer people working outdoors, in kitchens or other hot environments and then returning home to poorly insulated flats would be enduring hot conditions throughout.

“Making our societies more equal is essential to reduce the impacts of climate change,” Dr Otto said.