Heat health alerts have been issued for large parts of England later this week as temperatures are set to soar as high as 32C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued seven yellow heat health alerts which come into force at 12:00pm on Wednesday and last until 6pm on Sunday.

The yellow alert covers the following areas:

Yorkshire and The Humber

East Midlands

West Midlands

East England

South East

South West

London

The alert is the lowest, behind amber and red, on the UKHSA’s system, but it warned of the possible impacts on health and social services.

The UKHSA’s weather health alert system provides early warning to the health and social care sector when adverse temperatures are likely to impact the health and well-being of the population.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29C on Thursday, 30C by Friday, then 32C on Saturday and peak at 33C on Sunday, the Met Office said.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

open image in gallery (PA Graphics) ( PA Graphics )

All of the affected areas excluding Yorkshire and the Humber have been given a risk score of 10 out of 16, meaning "significant impacts are possible" due to high temperatures.

The UKHSA warned high temperatures could cause a rise in deaths, particularly among those over 65 or with health conditions.

Younger age groups may also be affected, it said.

It also warned there will likely be an increase in demand for health services, and indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people.

Yorkshire and the Humber has a score of 7 out of 16, so only minor impacts are likely.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Our findings show that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is, therefore, important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

Making a direct plea to the public, he added: “If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over wildfires before the prolonged spell of hot weather and following one of the driest springs on record.

Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, said: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.”