Greece orders workers to down tools as another heatwave takes hold

Greece has introduced mandatory work breaks in regions where temperatures are forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), as a heatwave is set to grip the country until Thursday.

The labour ministry has ordered a halt to outdoor manual labour and food delivery services from midday to 5pm in central Greece and several islands.

Employers have also been advised to offer remote work options.

Despite the intense conditions, no emergency measures have been implemented in Athens.

The current hot spell comes after similar sweltering temperatures struck Europe, reaching 46C in part of Portugal.

Greek authorities say they are taking long-term steps to address the effects of climate change, including the deployment this summer of a record number of firefighters.

open image in gallery A man cools off at a beach near Athens ( AP )

Last week, at least 5,000 tourists were forced to evacuate parts of Crete as a massive wildfire scorched forests and olive groves on the Greek island.

Around 230 firefighters, along with 46 engines and helicopters, rushed to tackle the blaze on Thursday.

It had broken out the day before in the forested hills near Lerapetra on the island’s southern coast.

People from villages including Achlia, Ferma, Agia Fotia and Koutsounari and surrounding tourist resorts and hotels were evacuated to Ierapetra’s indoor sports hall for shelter.

open image in gallery Tourists drink water at the Parthenon in Athens as a heatwave engulfs parts of Europe ( Getty )

Greece and other countries in the Mediterranean are in an area scientists have called “a wildfire hotspot”, with blazes common during hot and dry summers.

These have become more destructive in recent years, authorities say, due to a fast-changing climate.

Meanwhile, in Turkey last week, thousands fled wildfires as the country battled blazes in the Cesme and Odemis districts in the western coastal province of Izmir.

Winds hindered their efforts as the flames approached a main highway to Cesme, local TV footage showed, and thick smoke billowed over mountainous areas.

Evacuation orders were also issued for five communities south of Athens as a large wildfire, fanned by strong winds and exacerbated by Greece's first summer heatwave, raged near the capital.