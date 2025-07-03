Greece wildfire latest: Hundreds evacuated from hotels and homes in Crete as fires tear through holiday island
Greek fire department warns that risk of further wildfires remains high after more than 1,500 evacuated
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from homes and tourist resorts in Crete as a wildfire tears through forests on the Greek holiday island.
The Greek fire department said that more than 230 firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the forested hills near Lerapetra on the island’s southern coast.
Gale-force winds have driven flames southward across a front now stretching more than 6km, emergency services said.
More than 1,500 people were evacuated from hotels and homes on Wednesday as fire-fighting efforts intensified. Several people were treated for breathing difficulties, officials said, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.
The risk of wildfires remains very high across Crete and parts of southern Greece on Thursday, according to a daily bulletin issued by the fire service.
Wildfires are frequent in the country during its hot, dry summers, and the fire department has already tackled dozens across Greece so far this year.
