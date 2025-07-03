At least 1,500 evacuated as massive wildfire rips through Greek holiday island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A massive wildfire is tearing through the Greek island of Crete, forcing the evacuation of at least 1,500 people from villages, tourist resorts and coastal hotels as strong winds fuel the blaze’s rapid advance.

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the forested hills near Lerapetra.

Crete is one of Greece’s most popular destinations for both foreign and domestic tourists.

Gale-force winds, gusting up to eight on the Beaufort scale, have driven flames southward across a front now stretching more than 6km, emergency services said.

The fast-moving blaze has already destroyed homes and rental properties in settlements such as Agia Fotia, where local reports say power has been cut.

Authorities have closed major roads near the fire zone and urged residents and holidaymakers to avoid non-essential travel due to hazardous air quality, intense heat and falling ash.

Thick smoke has blanketed the region, reducing visibility and reaching beaches 10km from the fire front.

A map of Lerapertra:

Mass evacuations have been carried out in areas like Achlia, Ferma, Agia Fotia and Koutsounari, with many evacuees sent to Lerapetra’s indoor sports hall for temporary shelter. Emergency alerts have been broadcast throughout the day, instructing people to leave immediately.

Some trapped individuals have reportedly been evacuated by boat from isolated beaches.

Firefighting efforts intensified overnight, with 155 firefighters, dozens of engines, specialised forest crews and helicopters battling the flames. Additional teams and equipment were arriving by sea and air from the mainland to reinforce exhausted local units.

Several people, including elderly residents, have been treated for smoke inhalation and health authorities have placed hospitals on alert across Crete.

“It’s a very difficult situation. The fire is very hard to contain. Right now, they cannot contain it,” Nektarios Papadakis, a civil protection official at the regional authority, told The Associated Press overnight.

“The tourists who were moved out are all okay. They have been taken to an indoor basketball arena and hotels in other regions of the island,” he said.

Beachgoers look at rising flames and smoke from a wildfire burning in Vourvourou village on Halkidiki peninsula, Greece, on 2 July 2025 ( Reuters )

The fire began in an area of dense, flammable vegetation between Agia Fotia and Skinokapsala, with steep slopes, parched ground and gusty winds making containment extremely difficult. Officials say crews will work through the night to protect threatened settlements by creating firebreaks.

The crisis comes while a heatwave grips parts of Europe.

In France, hundreds of schools were closed as the temperature gauge hit 40C in Paris on Tuesday, according to the weather service Meteo-France, with a lower high of 35C expected on Wednesday. Italy recorded two deaths linked to extreme heat.

In Spain, the southern town of El Granado suffered a record-high temperature of 46C on Saturday, according to the national weather service.

Earlier in the week, Turkey evacuated more than 50,000 people facing wildfires in Izmir province.