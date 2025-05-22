Tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes off Crete coast in Greece

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tsunami warning has been issued by European authorities after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Crete in Greece on Thursday.

The quake struck north of the Greek island of Crete at 8.49am local time (5.49am GMT) on Thursday.

The epicentre was in the sea 58 kilometres north-northeast of Elounda. It was 69 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) issued a tsunami warning and referred people in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal to their local authorities for updates.

The tremor was felt across the Aegean Sea, including in parts of Turkey and Israel. Residents in eastern Crete reported on the EMSC website that they felt the tremor, including some saying they woke up as their bed started shaking, but no evacuations were ordered.

The Greek fire brigade said all its forces were on high alert across Crete, though it added that it had not received any calls for assistance so far.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This tremor follows a similar 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck just a week ago near the island of Kasos, off Greece’s southern coast. Crete and its surrounding region have long been known as one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone zones.

Greece is one of the most seismically active regions in Europe, situated along a complex fault boundary between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates. While most quakes are mild, stronger ones – such as the deadly 2021 quake also centred near Crete – have caused damage in the past.

More to follow