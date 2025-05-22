Crete earthquake latest: Tsunami warning issued as Greek island hit by magnitude 6.1 tremor
Residents in eastern Crete say earthquake woke them in the early morning as their beds started shaking
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has struck off the coast of Crete in Greece, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor’s epicentre was located 58 km north-northeast of Elounda at a depth of 69 km.
GFZ initially reported a magnitude of 6.5 before revising it.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) issued a tsunami warning, advising residents in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, and Portugal to follow guidance from their local authorities.
The quake was felt across the Aegean Sea, reaching parts of Turkey, Israel and north Africa.
Residents in eastern Crete shared on the EMSC website that the tremor woke them as their beds began to shake, though no evacuation orders were issued.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Crete is a seismological hotspot, along a complex fault boundary between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates. While most quakes are mild, stronger ones – such as the deadly 2021 quake also centred near Crete – have caused damage in the past.
Where did the earthquake strike?
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the northern coast of Crete early Thursday morning.
The epicentre was located about 58 kilometres northeast of Elounda and Neapolis, beneath the sea at a depth of approximately 69 kilometres.
This area lies at the tectonic boundary where the African and European plates meet, a region known for seismic activity.
The quake’s offshore location and considerable depth helped reduce its impact on the surface, but tremors were felt across the Aegean Sea region, including parts of Turkey, Israel, and Egypt.
School safety checks underway after Crete earthquake
Following the 6.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Crete, local authorities have moved swiftly to inspect school infrastructure across affected areas, local media reported.
Fire services remain on general alert, with patrols already underway to monitor any signs of damage, Greek daily newspaper Ta Nea reported.
Municipalities in Heraklion and Lassithi have prioritised school checks, ensuring buildings are safe for students.
While no issues have been reported so far, a few school field trips have been cancelled as a precaution, the outlet reported.
A decision on whether schools in Agios Nikolaos will remain open is expected shortly.
Everything we know about Greece earthquake and tsunami alert
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off northern Crete at 8.49am local time.
The epicentre was 58km northeast of Elounda, at a depth of 69km.
A tsunami alert was triggered by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Greek authorities advised everyone, including tourists, to move away from the coast and seek higher ground.
Authorities report no serious injuries or structural damage.
Some minor landslides and debris were noted, especially near Heraklion.
The quake was felt in Turkey, Israel, and Egypt. Its depth likely reduced surface impact.
Meanwhile, emergency services are on full alert with patrols active. Authorities remain cautious.
A 5.9 quake last week prompted a similar tsunami warning.
Crete is in a high seismic zone with deadly quakes in recent years.
No travel advisories have been issued, but tourists are urged to stay alert and follow official instructions.
Move away from the coast and reach higher ground, government issues directive
A national directive issued by the Greek government after Thursday’s massive earthquake off the coast of Crete urged tourists to “move away from the coast and reach a higher place”.
While no injuries or major damage have been reported, emergency services on the island remain on high alert, authorities said.
The quake, felt as far as Turkey and Egypt, follows another tremor recorded just last week that had already raised safety concerns for Crete and Rhodes.
Tsunami warning after magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Crete coast in Greece
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Crete, Greece, on Thursday morning, prompting a tsunami warning from European authorities.
The tremor’s epicentre was located 58 km north-northeast of Elounda at a depth of 69 km.
Residents in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, and Portugal were urged to follow updates from their local authorities.
