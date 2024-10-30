More than 50 dead after torrential rain brings flash flooding to eastern Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

More than 50 people have died in flooding in parts of Spain as torrential rain turned streets into rivers and disrupted transport services.

The rain storms on Tuesday covered southern and eastern parts of the country, including the Costa del Sol region with the cities of Valencia and Malaga both impacted.

Pictures showed emergency workers wading through mud-coloured waters to rescue people, while cars and van appeared stranded.

On Wednesday morning, the regional government of Valencia, confired that 51 people had died in the floods.

It comes as searches were continuing for those missing in the floods.

This is a breaking story - more to follow