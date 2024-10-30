Your support helps us to tell the story
At least 52 people have died in devastating flash flooding in southern and eastern Spain, the country’s authorities said on Wednesday morning.
Torrential rain caused flooding across a large area of the country, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga, on Tuesday.
Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars as mud-coloured water quickly filled streets in villages, towns and cities.
More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.
As Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help co-ordinate rescue efforts, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning that 51 people had been confirmed dead so far.
Valencian regional president Carlos Mazon urged people to stay at home so as not to complicate rescue efforts, with travel by road already difficult due to fallen trees and wrecked vehicles.
Addressing those trapped by the floods, he said: “If (emergency services) have not arrived, it’s not due to a lack of means or predisposition, but a problem of access.”
It is the worst flood-related catastrophe in Spain since 1996, when 87 people died and 180 were injured in a flash flood near Biesca in the Pyrenees.
Death toll rises to 52 after death of elderly woman in Cuenca
Earlier we reported that authorities had confirmed a death toll of 51 following the flash floods on Tuesday, that has now risen to 52.
The central government office for Castilla La Mancha region has said an 88-year-old woman was found dead in the city of Cuenca following the extreme weather.
Cuenca is situated between Valencia and Madrid and has a population of around 55,000 people.
Valencia CF cancel game after ‘weather phenomenon'
Valencia CF were due to play Parla Escuela in Madrid tonight - but we’ve just heard that the game has been postponed.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Valencia CF said the rearrangement was the “most appropriate measure due to the terrible consequences of the weather phenomenon experienced in the Valencia region”.
A spokesperson added that people should avoid travelling at this time.
In an earlier post, the club sent its “sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died” in the flooding.
It continued: “Much strength to all the neighbours and affected populations and to the groups that are working on the prevention and consequences of the effects of the storm. The club is at the disposal of the authorities and the affected municipalities to help in any way possible.”
Trains cancelled, schools closed
As operations continue to search for those missing and clear up the damage left by the flooding, we’re hearing that trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona have been cancelled.
Schools and “other essential services” have also been suspended in the worst-hit areas.
Lower house Speaker Francine Armengol said Wednesday’s parliamentary session would be called off because of the disaster.
Have you been impacted?
If you have been impacted by the flooding in Spain, or know someone who has, contact alexander.ross@independent.co.uk
‘Neighbourhood is destroyed'
We’re hearing more from communities devastated by the flooding last night.
In the suburb of Barrio de la Torre in Valencia, bar owner Christian Viena said: “The neighbourhood is destroyed, all the cars are on top of each other, it’s literally smashed up.
“Everything is a total wreck, everything is ready to be thrown away. The mud is almost 30 centimetres deep.”
Spanish king and queen praise ‘titantic work’ of rescuers
Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia issue a statement on the floods in eastern and southern Spain.
Theys said: “Strength, courage and all the necessary support for all those affected.
“Our warmest message and recognition to local and regional authorities and all emergency services, armed forces and state security forces and corps for the titanic work they have been doing from the very beginning.”
Cars swept away and roads become muddy rivers in Valencia
Floods of mud-coloured water tumbled vehicles down streets at frightening speeds. Pieces of wood swirled with household articles.
Rescuers were seen pulling people from their home on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Local media report that the death toll could easily rise with some regions yet to report victims and search efforts continuing in areas with difficult access.
Storms forecast to continue this week
The rain had subsided in Valencia by late Wednesday morning, but more storms are forecast through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.
Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.
Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.
British couple stranded in car for nearly 10 hours
A couple from the Midlands have told Sky News how they were stuck in their car for almost 10 hours during the floods.
Vitalij Farafonov and his wife were on the motorway in Valencia when they were diverted off the road on Tuesday night.
Hee said they were stuck on a “random rural road” before rescue teams arrived.
Mr Farafonov said: “It was mayhem as we counted nine or 10 overturned lorries on a half mile stretch of the motorway.
“We’ve never seen anything like it.”
‘The worst day of my life'
Among the worst-hit areas is the town of Utiel, around 60 miles inland from Valencia.
Mayor Ricardo Gabaldon said: “Yesterday was the worst day of my life.
He said several people were still missing in his town.
“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres,” he said.
