Man fined for drunk-driving drone in Sweden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been fined after being convicted of drink-driving a drone in Sweden.

It is understood to be the first case in the country of a drone operator being prosecuted and convicted of being drunk.

Few countries have outlawed being drunk while in charge of a drone, but Japan did so in 2019.

Police flying their own device to monitor a classic car event in Rättvik, a town in central Sweden, spotted another drone in the temporary no-fly zone, The Guardian reported.

Officers tracked down the person controlling the drone, and tests found his bloodstream contained 0.69 parts of alcohol for every 1,000 parts of blood – 0.069 per cent.

Under Swedish law, the blood alcohol limit is 0.02 per cent, which is strict compared with other parts of Europe. In the UK, the limit is 0.08 per cent; in Spain, France and Belgium it is 0.05 per cent. In Romania and Hungary it is 0.

The 55-year-old man later denied flying the drone under the influence of alcohol, blaming a friend who was not there when police arrived.

But he was found guilty and fined 32,000 SEK (£2,335) to be paid across 80 days in daily fines of 400 SEK (£29).

“I have not seen a case like this before,” prosecutor Jenny Holden Nyström told broadcaster SVT. “I am satisfied with the verdict.”

Karin Hellmont, the district court president, said it applied the same punishment scale as it would for drink-driving.

“It is an aircraft. Even though it is flown by itself, it is controlled by someone down on the ground and can fall from a high height and injure someone,” she said.