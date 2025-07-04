Fears wind could worsen Crete wildfire as temperatures soar to 38C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters on the Greek island of Crete are in their third day of battling a wildfire which has already razed forests and olive groves, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate.

Around 130 firefighters, 48 vehicles, and six helicopters are deployed, contending with gale-force winds and dry conditions.

An anonymous fire brigade official warned that gusts could fan embers from smouldering trees, threatening to reignite contained areas.

The Crete fire comes as Europe endures an early summer heatwave, which has been linked by officials to at least eight deaths across the continent.

The fire, which broke out in a village about 16 kilometres (10 miles) east of Ierapetra on Wednesday, has consumed swathes of agricultural land in the southeastern corner of the island.

It has left dead animals and scorched farmhouses in its wake.

open image in gallery A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire on Crete ( AP )

Some 1,000 residents evacuated on Wednesday found temporary shelter at an indoor stadium and in nearby hotels and about 5,000 holidaymakers left the area.

Many of the evacuees were expected to make their way back home later on Friday as the situation improved, George Tsapakos, a deputy civil protection governor for Crete, said.

Tourism is a key earner in Crete, the largest island in Greece, and local hoteliers were concerned about the impact on future bookings as the fire hit at the start of the peak summer holiday season.

Separately, some 148 firefighters battled a fire that broke out in the Athens suburb of Pikermi on Thursday, threatening many homes, causing power cuts and prompting authorities to move more than 300 people to safety. The fire was contained but not extinguished, the fire brigade official said.

open image in gallery Around 130 firefighters, 48 vehicles, and six helicopters are deployed ( Reuters )

Temperatures in Greece were forecast to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) on Friday, the Greek weather service said.

In Italy, the health ministry put 20 of the 27 cities it monitors for heatwaves on red alert on Friday. RAI public broadcaster said temperatures would go as high as 38 C in Florence and 37 C in Rome, Bologna and Perugia.

With the heat comes a higher risk of wildfires.

Greece and other Mediterranean countries are in an area dubbed "a wildfire hotspot" by scientists - with blazes common during hot and dry summers. These have become more destructive in recent years due to a fast-changing climate.