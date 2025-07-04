Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A huge wildfire has ripped through areas of Crete, forcing at least 5,000 tourists and residents to evacuate as strong winds fan the flames.

The rapid fire has destroyed homes in areas such as Agia Fotia, where local reports say the power has been cut. Meanwhile, evacuees have taken shelter at an indoor sports hall in Lerapetra, with emergency alerts continuing throughout Thursday, telling people to immediately leave their area.

Some beachgoers ended up trapped and had to be evacuated by boat from isolated sandy stretches.

Authorities said that the fire is “very hard to contain” as around 230 firefighters, dozens of engines, forest crews, and helicopters battled the flames, with reinforcement crews arriving by sea and air from the mainland.

The island is a beloved destination for tourists, many of whom would have started flocking to the Greek island as the summer season began. As more are set to fly to Crete for its sweltering temperatures and pristine beaches, here is what we know about the wildfires so far.

Where are the wildfires?

The fires broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the forested hills near Ierapetra, where dense, flammable vegetation was set alight and spread quickly due to gusty winds.

Just before 3pm on Wednesday, Greece’s emergency services warned of an active forest fire in Crete. It told those in the areas of Agia Fotia, Achlia, Galini and Ferma to move away and evacuate towards Ierapetra, following the instructions of the authorities.

open image in gallery Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Ierapetra, on the island of Crete ( Reuters )

Just after 6pm, it also advised the same of those in Koutsounari.

Authorities have shut off roads near the fire zone, telling residents and tourists to avoid non-essential travel due to the hazardous air quality, falling ash and harsh heat.

The strong winds have sent the flames southward, stretching more than 6km, authorities have said, while thick smoke has also fallen over the region, reaching as far as some beaches 10km from the fire area.

Government advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) had not given any specific travel advice regarding the wildfires in Crete as of Friday morning (4 July).

In its general advice, the FCDO says that lighting fires in the country is both dangerous and illegal due to the high risk of wildfires.

“There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location,” the advice says. “Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.”

open image in gallery Wildfire burns in Ierapetra on the island of Crete ( Reuters )

To avoid the risk of starting wildfires, the FCDO says not to leave litter behind, especially not glass, which is known to start fires, to make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished, and not to light barbecues.

“Causing a wildfire or a forest fire is a criminal offence in Greece – even if unintentional. If you see a fire, call the emergency services on 112,” it adds.

It also advises travellers to follow @112Greece for official updates, adhere to the guidance of the emergency services, call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger and contact your airline or travel operator, who can assist you with return travel to the UK.

Will my flight get cancelled?

There appears to be no disruption to flights due to the wildfires. Both of the island’s main airports are in the north, away from the fires.

Heraklion International Airport on Crete has no cancellations or disruptions to its flight schedule, data from FlightRadar shows.

open image in gallery The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon ( Reuters )

Chania International Airport, also on the island, has not seen any significant disruptions to its flights.

Most airlines adhere to a policy whereby they should put you on the next available flight in the event of a cancellation. Compensation is unlikely when the cause of a cancellation is out of the airline’s control, such as wildfires.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Greece, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

