Crete earthquake latest: Aftershocks continue after 6.1 quake with tourist sites still closed
Seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said there would be additional aftershocks through the day, ‘but they are all harmless’
Aftershocks have continued through the day after a powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred north-east of Crete on Thursday morning.
The powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Crete at 6.19am local time (3.19am GMT), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
No injuries or major damage have been reported, but popular tourist spots the Samaria and Imbros gorges remained closed throughout Thursday as a precaution.
Seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos said on social media there would be some additional aftershocks through the day, “but they are all harmless”.
“Fortunately, the depth and distance from the island became a shield of protection again,” he said in a translation of his post.
The quake was felt across the Aegean Sea, reaching parts of Turkey and north Africa.
Shortly after the quake tourists were urged to “move away from the coast” after the tremors led to warnings of a possible tsunami in Greece and beyond - though the head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation said this was unlikely.
Crete is a seismological hotspot and while most quakes are mild, stronger ones – such as the deadly 2021 earthquake also centred near Crete – have caused damage in the past.
Watch: CCTV visuals as magnitude 6 earthquake hits Crete coast in Greece
Mayor of Arkalochori, the town at the epicentre of 2021 devastating earthquake, says tremor was ‘piece of cake’'
The mayor of Arkalochori in Crete — one of the worst-hit areas in the devastating 2021 earthquake – said that today’s 6.1 tremor was a “piece of cake” for the residents.
Vasilis Keggeroglou told Creta Post: “The earthquake had intensity but no acceleration and fortunately it had a large focal depth.”
He added: “This earthquake was a piece of cake for us.”
“There are no reports of problems that would lead to the closure of schools. We are continuing as normal,” Mr Keggeroglou said.
Arkalochori, a town in central Crete, was at the epicentre of a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in September 2021, which left one person dead and caused widespread destruction.
Thousands were forced into temporary shelters after the infrastructure collapsed in the region. The community of Arkalochori also endured weeks of aftershocks.
Crete earthquake mapped: Where the magnitude 6.1 quake was most intense
Residents heard a loud roar following the tremor
Residents of Crete described the moment the earthquake struck as both terrifying and surreal. According to Ethnos, the daily Greek newspaper, residents heard a loud roar followed the tremors, intensifying the sense of panic.
Many locals rushed outside, seeking safety as their homes rattled around them, the outlet reported.
Videos shared by local news outlet Creta Post captured the intensity of the quake – the ground visibly shaking, and that rumble echoing through the streets.
Despite the magnitude of the earthquake, there have been no major casualties.
Is it safe to travel to Crete?
In short, it should be.
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office currently does not have any travel advice regarding Crete or Greece as a whole, meaning it should be safe to travel to the country and its islands.
There were some minor landslides, and some roads in Heraklion have been cordoned due to damage to some abandoned buildings, but no other major damage has occurred.
Greek media outlet Ta Nea also reported that the popular Samaria and Imbros gorges will remain closed today.
