Divers are racing to retrieve Mike Lynch’s personal hard drives locked in a safe on the ocean floor, according to reports.

Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported that the tech billionaire, whose clients included MI5, the NSA and the Israeli secret service, didn’t trust confidential documents on the cloud and kept two encrypted hard drives in a safe which now lies 49 metres below sea level.

Investigators from Palermo said that no personal effects of the seven victims and 15 survivors have been recovered so far and that surveillance on the sailing ship continues 24 hours a day. They say the only hard drives brought to the surface are those of the ship.

An investigation into manslaughter is set to continue after specialist divers recovered video equipment that could explain how it sank.

Italian prosecutors will continue their probe after a source told Reuters Navy divers recovered parts of the deck, computer material, video surveillance systems, hard drives and various other equipment.

The electronic devices have been sent to specialised labs outside of Sicily to check their condition and possibly recover data, the source added.