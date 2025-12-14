For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Members of the public have been urged to take shelter as police respond to reports of multiple shots fired at Australia’s iconic Bondi beach.

People have reported hearing “up to 50” gunshots in the Campbell Parade area, according to local reports.

New South Wales Police force said: “Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to AVOID the area. Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

They later confirmed two people had been in custody, but said the police operation is still ongoing.

The force added: “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

Horrifying footage shared on social media appears to show two shooters firing from a bridge near a carpark, while members of the public can be heard screaming.

The Australian prime minister has said emergency services are “on the ground working to save lives”.

Describing the scenes in Bondi beach as “shocking and distressing”, Anthony Albanese said: “My thoughts are with every person affected.”

