Bondi beach ‘shooting’ – latest: Sydney residents urged to avoid area after reports of multiple shots fired

Australia Wildfires ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sydney residents have been urged to avoid Bondi beach after reports of multiple gunshots fired at the Australian beach.

Australian police said on Sunday that two people are now in custody.

"The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area," New South Wales police state in a post on X.

The Sydney Morning Herald said there were reports of multiple shots fired at the famed beach but it was unclear if anyone had been hit.

"Anyone at the scene should take shelter," the New South Wales police posted on X.

Videos circulating on X, which could not be independently verified, appeared to show people on Bondi beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard.

"We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police," said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.